The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) donated a patient transport ambulance to the Sub District Hospital in Bhaderwah, Doda, under its CSR initiative. DC Harvinder Singh flagged off the ambulance, which will provide free services to those in need.

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has donated a patient transport ambulance to the Sub District Hospital (SDH) Bhaderwah in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir Police. The ambulance was formally handed over to the hospital by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Doda, Harvinder Singh. The ambulance, part of SAIL's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The DC expressed his gratitude to Advocate Manjeet Razdaan, independent director of Steel Authority of India, for his efforts in securing the ambulance for the hospital.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

SAIL's CSR Initiative Welcomed by Officials

"Thanks to Manjit's (Advocate Manjeet Razdaan, independent director of Steel Authority of India) efforts, we received an ambulance from Steel Authority of India through the CSR initiative, which we recently flagged off. This is a big force-based ambulance, which we will deploy with 108 in the coming days. People in need will get free services through this ambulance...", DC Harvinder Singh told ANI.

Advocate Manjeet Razdaan said that he had requested the Chairman of SAIL to donate an ambulance for Bhaderwah during a board meeting in Delhi. "A few months ago, I had a board meeting in delhi during which I requested the Chairman of the Steel Authority of India to donate an ambulance for Bhaderwah, which will be fully air-conditioned. For this, he provided funds. For this, I think the steel authority of India... This fund is allocated under CSR..."," he told ANI.

Dr. Versha Sharma, Block Medical Officer Bhaderwah, expressed her gratitude to the DC and SAIL for the donation. "Today, we are all gathered here because DC Doda and the Steel Authority of India gifted the ambulance... The national highway here is considered highly accident-prone, but in recent times, accidents have decreased significantly... During such events, critical ambulances have helped us provide crucial care to patients on the spot... We thank them for this ambulance...", Sharma told ANI. (ANI)