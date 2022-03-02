Delhi riots: Police files supplementary chargesheet against several persons in UAPA case

The new chargesheet was filed before Additional Sessions Judge at the Karkardooma courts Amitabh Rawat against several persons under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) emanating from the 2020 Delhi riots.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet in a court in Delhi against several persons in the Delhi riots case related to the alleged larger conspiracy in the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February.

The new chargesheet was filed before Additional Sessions Judge at the Karkardooma courts Amitabh Rawat against several persons under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) emanating from the 2020 Delhi riots.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad revealed that the chargesheet mainly pertains to meetings held by alleged instigators of the riots prior to the violence that took place in February 2020. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports on acid attacks on police personnel and results of the voice samples of accused Asif Iqbal Tanha have come, Prasad told the Court, Bar and Bench reported.

As per Delhi Police’s case, the Delhi riots were part of a premeditated, deep-rooted conspiracy which was hatched by the accused persons. It was alleged that the accused persons conspired to cause disruption of such an extent and such a magnitude that would lead to disorderliness and disturbance of law and order at an unprecedented scale, the report added.

The Delhi Police in November 2020 had filed the first chargesheet in the UAPA cases against former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid and JNU student Sharjeel Imam. Soon thereafter, a Delhi Court took cognizance of the same.

The chargesheet filed under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sections related to criminal conspiracy, murder, rioting, sedition, unlawful assembly and promoting enmity on the grounds of religion, language, caste, etc of the Indian Penal Code, entail a maximum punishment of death penalty.

The accused have been charged under IPC sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy) read with sections 109 (abetment), 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) 124A (sedition), 147 and 148 (rioting).

