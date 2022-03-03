Centre approves Rs 1,682.11 crore additional assistance to five states

The additional aid is over and above the funds approved by the Centre to the states under the State Disaster Response Fund.

The High-level Committee (HLC) chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday approved additional Central assistance to five states and one Union Territory, impacted in 2021 floods and landslides.

The additional assistance was approved under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). It is an addition to the funds provided by the Centre to the States through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), already available to the States.

The HCL sanctioned the sum of Rs 1,664.25 crore for additional central assistance to the five states from NDRF and Rs 17.86 crore to one Union Territory.

Andhra Pradesh has been approved with Rs 351.43 crore, Rs 112.19 crore for Himachal Pradesh, Rs 492.39 crore to Karnataka. For Maharashtra, Rs 355.39 crore. Tamil Nadu and UT Puducherry with Rs 352.85 crore and Rs 17.86 crore, respectively.

While in the financial year 2021-22, the Centre had released Rs 17,747.20 crore to 28 States in their SDRF and for eight states Rs 4,645.92 crore from NDRF.

The Union Government dispatched Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to these States and Union Territories immediately following the disasters, rather than waiting for a Memorandum from them.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in its press release, praised the move, stating it demonstrates the Union Government's determination, led by the Prime Minister, to aid the people of the five states and one Union Territory affected by the natural catastrophes.

