Puducherry LG K Kailashnathan flagged off the Fit India Sunday Cycle event, praising high public participation. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the event's growth, noting over 1000 participants in Puducherry alone.

The Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, K Kailashnathan, flagged off the Fit India Sunday Cycle event at Rock Beach, Puducherry, on Sunday. During the event, the Lieutenant Governor expressed satisfaction over the high level of public participation. He emphasised that, as a country and as a society, India must work towards reducing its carbon footprint. "This movement aims to keep the people of India fit. It's a message which the Prime Minister has given. I'm very happy to see a large participation in Puducherry... As a country and as a society, we must understand that we must reduce our carbon footprint..." Kailashnathan told reporters.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Sunday on Cycle' becomes a culture: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that more than 1,000 people participated in Sunday's 'Sunday on Cycle' event, adding that the initiative is gradually becoming a part of the culture. "Today, the first anniversary of 'Sunday on Cycle' was celebrated in Puducherry. More than 1000 people participated in today's 'Sunday on Cycle' event... 'Sunday on Cycle' is gradually becoming a culture. When we started 'Sunday on Cycle' a year ago, only 500 people participated, and it was organised in only 5 locations. Now, every Sunday, people in more than 8000 locations keep themselves healthy through 'Sunday on Cycle," Mandaviya told reporters.

Additionally, the Union Minister also highlighted that what began as a small movement in Delhi has evolved into one of India's largest grassroots fitness campaigns, reaching districts, towns, villages, and communities across the country.

The Union Minister further noted that more than 1 lakh people cycle every Sunday across 700 districts. "Just one year ago, this movement began in Delhi as a small experiment. Barely 500 citizens came together with a simple belief that fitness should be joyful, inclusive and community-driven... That small idea has today transformed into one of India's largest grass-roots fitness movements, spreading across districts, towns, villages and communities throughout the nation. Today, more than 1 lakh people cycle every Sunday across 10,000 plus locations in over 700 districts... Sunday On Cycle is a powerful example of how PM Modi Ji's vision of Fit India has reached the grassroots...," said Mandaviya.

CM Rangasamy lauds 'Fit India' initiative

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy was also present at the event. During the first anniversary, the Puducherry Chief Minister lauded PM Modi for launching the 'Fit India' initiative for the welfare and well-being of the people. "Everyone must remain healthy and fit, and cycling is one of the easiest ways to do so... I really appreciate the Prime Minister for launching the 'Fit India' initiative for the welfare and well-being of the people... Only when our body is fit can we achieve anything in life..." said Rangasamy.