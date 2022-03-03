Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Can we direct Putin to stop: CJI questions plea seeking evacuation of Indians from Ukraine

    “We sympathise with the students, we are feeling very bad. But can we direct Russia's President Putin to stop the war?” CJI Ramana said.

    Can we direct Putin to stop: CJI questions plea seeking evacuation of Indians from Ukraine-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 3, 2022, 3:02 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Thursday hearing a petition seeking directions to the Indian government to rescue Indian students stranded on the Ukrainian border, asked the petitioner, “What can the court do? Can we issue a direction to the President of Russia to stop the war?”

    The Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana said the court feels bad for people who are suffering and the Indian students, who are stuck in Ukraine amid the ongoing war, but it cannot direct the Russian President to stop the war.

    “We sympathise with the students, we are feeling very bad. But can we direct Russia's President Putin to stop the war?” Justice Ramana said.

    Also read: Exposed: Vladimir Putin's well-laid Ukraine invasion plans

    The CJI then told AG that “there are thousands of students like this, but some have come here... we can’t say no, please use your good offices and do something.”

    The petitioner claimed that the Indian government is only focusing on evacuation from eastern Ukraine. “More students are stranded in other parts of Ukraine. They should also be evacuated, and the government should be asked to take care of them,” the petitioner said. Responding to this, CJI Ramana asked the petitioner as to which government should be asked to take care of the students.

    The bench asked the counsel, “Ask, which government to take care?”

    Also read: Watch: When Romanian mayor shouted at Indian minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

    The Supreme Court, while noting that as per media reports, the Government of India appears to be doing its best to evacuate stranded Indian students from Ukraine, also asked Attorney General KK Venugopal to use his office in helping evacuate Indian students stranded in Ukraine near the Romania border.

    “Flights are being operated from Poland and Hungary and not from Romania. The students, which also included many girls, are stuck without any facility,” the lawyer told the top court.

    “We have all sympathies with them. But what can the court do,” the bench said.

    The Centre had Wednesday informed that over the 20,000 stranded Indians, since the start of the Russian offensive, 60 per cent have crossed Ukrainian borders. Efforts are being made to rescue the remaining people.

    Also read: Social media hails 'power of Indian diplomacy' as India halts war in Kharkiv for 6 hours

    Also read: No Indians held captive in Ukraine's Kharkiv: MEA rejects Russian claim

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2022, 4:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mumbai court extends ED custody of Nawab Malik till March 7-dnm

    Mumbai court extends ED custody of Nawab Malik till March 7

    Ukraine war India at risk of US sanctions on Russian S-400 deal

    UN snub on Ukraine: India at risk of US sanctions on Russian S-400 deal

    Exposed Vladimir Putin's well-laid Ukraine invasion plans

    Exposed: Vladimir Putin's well-laid Ukraine invasion plans

    Gujarat Budget 2022-23 LIVE updates: Government announces Narmada scheme of Rs 6090 crore, work is underway - ADT

    Gujarat Budget 2022-23 LIVE updates: Citizen above 80 years to get Rs 1250 monthly, Rs 1 lakh for PdD student

    Jharkhand Budget 2022-23 updates key points highlights gcw

    Jharkhand Budget 2022-23 LIVE updates: Health budget increased, focus on state infra

    Recent Stories

    Holocaust survivors in war-torn Ukraine curse Putin; wish for him to die

    Holocaust survivors in war-torn Ukraine curse Putin; wish for him to die

    YouTube creators contributed Rs 6800 crore to Indian GDP in 2020 gcw

    YouTube creators contributed Rs 6,800 crore to Indian GDP in 2020

    kpop BTS Jungkook gets Presidents Award completes graduation from Global Cyber University drb

    BTS: Jungkook gets President’s Award; completes graduation from Global Cyber University

    Mumbai court extends ED custody of Nawab Malik till March 7-dnm

    Mumbai court extends ED custody of Nawab Malik till March 7

    Prabhas to Suriya to Allu Arjun: 5 South actors who can play James Bond RCB

    Prabhas to Suriya to Allu Arjun: 5 South actors who can play James Bond

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Happy with all ATKMB players, they stood up like proper unit - Juan Ferrando on CFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Happy with all ATKMB players; they stood up like a proper unit - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC: Mumbai City needs to do better with the decisions - Des Buckingham on Kerala Blasters defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to do better with the decisions - Buckingham on Kerala defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC: It's always tough to play against Mumbai City - Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's always tough to play against Mumbai - Kerala's Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 62): Kerala Blasters scripts 3-1 win over Mumbai City-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 62): Kerala scripts 3-1 win over Mumbai

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine crisis: How NATO's 'eyes in the sky' are watching Russia's moves

    How NATO's 'eyes in the sky' are watching Russia's moves

    Video Icon