India does not deplore Russia's invasion; abstains from UNGA vote

India has abstained from voting in a United Nations General Assembly resolution that was introduced to vigorously deplore Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand Moscow to withdraw its advancing troops immediately from the war-ravaged country.

The vote was conducted later Wednesday evening (IST) after over 100 countries spoke during two days at the extraordinary debate in the 193-member UNGA.

The member states that co-sponsored the resolution titled 'Aggression Against Ukraine', included the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Afghanistan, France, Ukraine, Singapore, Turkey, Germany, Ireland and Kuwait.

In the voting, as many as 141 members voted in favour of the resolution while five opposed it. A total of 34 countries abstained from voting.

Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Ambassador TS Tirumurti said, "Keeping in view the totality of the evolving situation, India has decided to abstain."

While expressing concern over the evolving situation in Ukraine and reiterating its stand, India stated that the differences can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

During his explanation of the vote, Tirumurti said, "We demand safe and uninterrupted passage for all Indian nationals, including our students, who are still stranded in Ukraine, particularly from Kharkiv and other cities in the conflict zones... This remains our foremost priority."

He also informed the member nations that New Delhi has already dispatched humanitarian aid to Ukraine that include medicines, medical equipment and other relief materials.

Joining the international community, India also called for an immediate ceasefire by the two nations.

