Nitin Nabin, the new BJP working president, visited Puducherry's Sri Aurobindo Ashram. He chaired his first meeting of the party's General Secretaries in New Delhi to review party programmes, organisational preparedness and future strategy.

Nitin Nabin, the newly appointed working president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), paid a visit to the Sri Aurobindo Ashram, Puducherry, on Sunday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Nabin Chairs First Meeting of General Secretaries

Nabin chaired his first meeting of the party's General Secretaries on Friday at the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi, an introductory session. In the meeting, BL Santhosh (General Secretary, Organisation), Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, Tarun Chugh, Dushyant Gautam, Arun Singh, Radha Mohandas Aggarwal and Shivaprakash were present. This maiden meeting under Nabin's leadership was seen as a significant organisational exercise, aimed at reviewing the party's ongoing programmes, organisational preparedness, and future strategy. Senior leaders and all national General Secretaries attended the meeting. Discussions were also held on organisational programmes. Preparations for election-bound states were also discussed.

Assumes Office in Presence of Senior Leaders

Earlier on Monday, Bihar Minister and MLA Nitin Nabin took charge as the Bharatiya Janata Party National Working President in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's National President JP Nadda. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Delhi BJP Chief Virendraa Sachdeva and other party senior leaders were also present on the occasion.

Nabin's Political Journey

Nabin, the Minister of Road Construction of Bihar and a five-time MLA, is the son of veteran BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha. A young face for the BJP, Nitin Nabin brings experience in governance, having served as a Minister in the Bihar Government multiple times. He has served as Minister for the Road Construction Department, the Urban Development and Housing Department, and the Law Department in the Government of Bihar.

In 2008, in the BJP, he served as a National Executive Committee Member of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Co-in-charge of the Youth Wing. From 2010 to 2013, he served as the National General Secretary of the Yuva Morcha. From 2016-19, he served as the Yuva Morcha State President in Bihar and was the BJP Election In-Charge in Sikkim in 2019. In June 2019, he was made the Sikkim State BJP Organisation In-charge. (ANI)