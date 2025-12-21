Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami promoted the state's cultural heritage by showcasing the historic Kattarmal Sun Temple in Almora. He also lauded cultural events like Mahakauthig for preserving traditions and uniting Uttarakhandis globally.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday took to social media to showcase the state's rich cultural heritage. In a video post, he highlighted the historic Kattarmal Sun Temple, located in the Almora district. The temple, dedicated to Lord Suryadev, is a testament to the excellent architecture and profound devotion of the Katyuri era. CM Dhami emphasised the temple's significance, stating that it reflects Uttarakhand's glorious history and vibrant cultural tradition.

CM Dhami invited visitors to explore this ancient heritage site. In a post on X, CM Dhami said, "The historic Kattarmal Sun Temple, located in Almora district, is a vibrant example of the excellent architecture and profound devotion of the Katyuri era. This ancient heritage dedicated to Lord Suryadev reflects Uttarakhand's rich cultural tradition and glorious history. During your winter journey, be sure to visit this sacred site."

Praise for Mahakauthig Cultural Event

Earlier, CM Dhami said cultural events like Mahakauthig play a crucial role in preserving the state's rich heritage while uniting Uttarakhandis living outside the hill state on a common platform. Addressing the seven-day Mahakauthig organised by the Parvatiya Cultural Society at Noida Stadium in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday, the Chief Minister said it was a matter of pride that people from Uttarakhand, even while residing outside the state, are keeping its folk culture, traditions and heritage alive. He described migrant Uttarakhandis associated with the society as "true brand ambassadors" of the state.

Dhami said Mahakauthig is not merely a cultural programme but a vibrant platform that presents the soul of Uttarakhand in a living form. "Such events are playing a vital role in passing our folk traditions, art forms and cultural values to the younger generation," he said.

Commitment to Cultural and Social Unity

The Chief Minister asserted that the state government is fully committed to preserving the cultural and social unity of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. He said strict laws have been enacted and are being effectively implemented to prevent religious conversion, divisive ideologies and encroachments on government land.

State Touts Development and Economic Initiatives

Dhami said major infrastructure projects, including the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, All-Weather Road, Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line and Bharatmala and Parvatmala schemes, are progressing rapidly. Initiatives such as the House of Himalayas brand, One District-Two Products scheme, new Tourism and Film Policies, and "Wed in Uttarakhand" are strengthening the state's economy.

Thanking the Parvatiya Cultural Society for organising Mahakauthig, the Chief Minister urged migrant Uttarakhandis to actively contribute to the state's development. (ANI)