Mumbai: 4 pro-Palestine supporters arrested for desecrating Israel flag outside McDonald's outlet (WATCH)

McDonald's Israel faced controversy when it announced plans to provide free meals to Israeli soldiers. Their statement on Instagram detailed their intent to donate thousands of daily meals to soldiers on active duty, along with offering discounts to military personnel visiting their restaurants.

In the midst of the Israel-Hamas conflict, as many as four college students were arrested by the JJ Marg police for an act of alleged disrespect towards the Israeli flag. The students had reportedly affixed Israeli flag stickers on the ground at Bhendi Bazar Junction. Following their arrest, the students were presented in court and subsequently granted bail on a surety of Rs 3,000 each.

The JJ Marg police had received information about the students burning the Israeli flag, which had gone viral, prompting them to take swift action in the interest of maintaining law and order.

The outlet's initiative generated a wide range of reactions on social media. While some users supported the move, others criticized the restaurant chain for supporting entities involved in conflicts, particularly those leading to the loss of innocent lives. Calls for a boycott of McDonald's emerged from certain groups.

The controversy extended to protests in Lebanon, where a McDonald's location was reportedly attacked by Palestinian groups. McDonald's Lebanon issued a statement to clarify that the actions of other franchisees in different countries do not represent the views or positions of McDonald's Lebanon. They reaffirmed their commitment to their nation and its people.