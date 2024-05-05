Heatwave in India: 7 hydration essentials to keep you cool

Lifestyle
Water is your best friend during a heatwave. Carry a reusable water bottle with you wherever you go, and sip on water throughout the day to replenish fluids lost through sweating.
Electrolyte drinks or oral rehydration solutions can help replace these lost electrolytes and maintain the body's balance.
It's a refreshing and natural way to stay hydrated during a heatwave. Plus, it's low in calories and sugar compared to many commercial sports drinks.
Load up on fruits with high water content, such as watermelon, cucumber, oranges, and strawberries. These juicy fruits have essential vitamins and minerals to keep you energized.
Herbal teas like mint, chamomile, and hibiscus are hydrating and can be enjoyed hot or cold. They're also soothing for the digestive system, which can be affected by the heat.
It contains vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can help replenish lost nutrients and protect your body from the effects of the heat.
Enjoy a bowl of yogurt with fresh fruits or blend it into a smoothie for a cooling and nutritious treat during a heatwave.