Heatwave in India: 7 hydration essentials to keep you cool

1. Water

Water is your best friend during a heatwave. Carry a reusable water bottle with you wherever you go, and sip on water throughout the day to replenish fluids lost through sweating.

2. Electrolyte Drinks

Electrolyte drinks or oral rehydration solutions can help replace these lost electrolytes and maintain the body's balance.

3. Coconut water

It's a refreshing and natural way to stay hydrated during a heatwave. Plus, it's low in calories and sugar compared to many commercial sports drinks.

4. Water-Rich Fruits

Load up on fruits with high water content, such as watermelon, cucumber, oranges, and strawberries. These juicy fruits have essential vitamins and minerals to keep you energized.

5. Herbal teas

Herbal teas like mint, chamomile, and hibiscus are hydrating and can be enjoyed hot or cold. They're also soothing for the digestive system, which can be affected by the heat.

6. Aloe Vera juice

It contains vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can help replenish lost nutrients and protect your body from the effects of the heat.

7. Yoghurt/Smoothies

Enjoy a bowl of yogurt with fresh fruits or blend it into a smoothie for a cooling and nutritious treat during a heatwave.

