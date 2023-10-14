Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: 7 bikes razed in fire accident at Vijayanagar; check details

    A fire broke out at the Jayalakshmi TIG Wells Agarbatti Factory in Bengaluru's Vijayanagara, likely due to a short circuit. The blaze spread to parked bikes, damaging seven, and chemicals spilt, intensifying the fire. Firefighters arrived to extinguish the flames, with one local resident sustaining minor injuries. The incident highlights the importance of fire safety in industrial areas.

    Bengaluru: 7 bikes razed in fire accident at Vijayanagar; check details vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

    In an early morning incident that shook the residents of Vijayanagara in Bengaluru, a fire broke out at the Jayalakshmi TIG Wells Agarbatti Factory. The blaze, which ignited the factory, left people in the vicinity alarmed as the flames engulfed the area.

    The fire, reportedly caused by a short circuit, raged inside the Agarbatti factory, where both chemicals and incense sticks were stored. The flames then extended to the bikes parked outside the factory, resulting in the burning of seven bikes, including a Royal Enfield, Pulsar, electric bike, Honda Activa, and Spender Plus.

    Bengaluru: BMTC bus claims life of three-year-old

    Notably, the owner had chemical cans stored inside the factory, and the chemicals spilt onto the road, intensifying the fire's spread. The flames rose to about 10 feet, even reaching and scorching a nearby tree.

    To combat the fire, two fire engines were promptly dispatched to the scene, with firefighters working diligently to extinguish the flames. Fortunately, there were no casualties, but a local resident was reported to have minor injuries due to the fire accident. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of fire safety in industrial areas like factories.

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2023, 12:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Power cut on Oct 14 in Bengaluru: Disappointment for fans awaiting Ind vs Pak match vkp

    Power cut on Oct 14 in Bengaluru: Disappointment for fans awaiting Ind vs Pak match

    Four killed on spot as lorry rams Omni car on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway vkp

    Four killed on spot as lorry rams Omni car on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

    Mysuru Dasara 2023: KSRTC to operate additional 2000 buses for passengers vkp

    Mysuru Dasara 2023: KSRTC to operate additional 2000 buses for passengers

    Over 2,000 trees to be cut for Bengaluru sub-urban railway project? vkp

    Over 2,000 trees to be cut for Bengaluru sub-urban railway project?

    Man comments 'Bengaluru's hospitality not as good as Delhi's' draws criticism from netizens vkp

    Man comments ‘Bengaluru’s hospitality not as good as Delhi’s’ draws criticism from netizens

    Recent Stories

    top-3-instant-games-on-yolo247

    Top 3 Instant Games | Newly Launched on Yolo247

    Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi wedding date OUT: Couple to have grand wedding soiree at THIS scenic destination vma

    Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi wedding date OUT: Couple to have grand wedding soiree at THIS scenic destination

    Apple releases new 90 minute Study With Me video featuring Storm Reid for students gcw

    Apple releases new 90-minute 'Study With Me' video featuring Storm Reid for students (WATCH)

    Mysuru Dasara: South Western Railway announces special Bengaluru-Mysuru train; check details vkp

    Mysuru Dasara: South Western Railway announces special Bengaluru-Mysuru train; check details

    IDF eliminates Abu Murad, the Hamas leader who directed terrorists in October 7 massacre

    IDF eliminates Abu Murad, the top Hamas leader who directed terrorists in October 7 massacre (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon