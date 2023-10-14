Bengaluru: 7 bikes razed in fire accident at Vijayanagar; check details

A fire broke out at the Jayalakshmi TIG Wells Agarbatti Factory in Bengaluru's Vijayanagara, likely due to a short circuit. The blaze spread to parked bikes, damaging seven, and chemicals spilt, intensifying the fire. Firefighters arrived to extinguish the flames, with one local resident sustaining minor injuries. The incident highlights the importance of fire safety in industrial areas.

In an early morning incident that shook the residents of Vijayanagara in Bengaluru, a fire broke out at the Jayalakshmi TIG Wells Agarbatti Factory. The blaze, which ignited the factory, left people in the vicinity alarmed as the flames engulfed the area.

The fire, reportedly caused by a short circuit, raged inside the Agarbatti factory, where both chemicals and incense sticks were stored. The flames then extended to the bikes parked outside the factory, resulting in the burning of seven bikes, including a Royal Enfield, Pulsar, electric bike, Honda Activa, and Spender Plus.



Notably, the owner had chemical cans stored inside the factory, and the chemicals spilt onto the road, intensifying the fire's spread. The flames rose to about 10 feet, even reaching and scorching a nearby tree.

To combat the fire, two fire engines were promptly dispatched to the scene, with firefighters working diligently to extinguish the flames. Fortunately, there were no casualties, but a local resident was reported to have minor injuries due to the fire accident. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of fire safety in industrial areas like factories.