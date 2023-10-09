Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: BMTC bus claims life of three-year-old

    A tragic accident in Bengaluru involving a BMTC bus resulted in the death of a 3-year-old child. The child was riding on a bike with his grandmother when the bus collided with them, leading to his immediate demise. Authorities have registered a case, and the bus driver is in custody. 

    Bengaluru: BMTC bus claims life of three-year-old
    A tragic accident occurred in Bengaluru involving a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus, resulting in the death of a 3-year-old child on Sunday evening.

    The incident unfolded at Garepalya Junction in Bangalore during the evening hours. The young victim, identified as Ayan (3), was out with his grandmother on a bike ride on a Sunday. As they were travelling, a BMTC bus approached from behind, colliding with their bike. The collision caused the child to fall from the bike, and tragically, the bus ran over the child, leading to his immediate demise.

    During the bike ride, the child was seated with his grandmother, but the sudden impact of the BMTC bus caused him to fall, and the bus's wheel struck his head. The severe injuries included a collapsed brain and dislodged eyes, and the child was declared dead at the scene.

    Authorities have registered a case at Hulimavu Traffic Police Station regarding the tragic incident, with the BMTC bus and its driver under police custody.

    In another tragic event, a devastating firecracker explosion at Attibele fireworks shop resulted in the loss of 14 lives and severe injuries to seven others. Questions have arisen regarding the owner's negligence and how district authorities, including the collector, police, and fire brigade, granted a no-objection letter to the warehouse.

    In response to this tragedy, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has pledged to hand over the investigation to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar visited the fire incident site in Attibele and the hospital where the injured were being treated. He assured that the CID would determine the cause of the tragedy and identify those responsible, with strict action to be taken against wrongdoers. Additionally, the state government has already announced a compensation of 5 lakhs for the families of the deceased and will cover the medical expenses of the injured victims.

