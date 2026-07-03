Kolkata Weather Update: Will July Rain Cover Shortfall of June Rains? Check Forecast Here
Kolkata Weather Update: The sun's been out since morning, but don't get too comfortable. What's the weather going to be like in Kolkata and South Bengal this weekend? What is the Alipur Met Department saying? Check out our full photo gallery
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Image Credit : Gemini
West Bengal Weather Update
After the sweltering heat, the monsoon has finally started its innings in South Bengal. Non-stop rain over the last few days has brought temperatures down across districts. This trend will continue on Thursday. The Alipur Met office says 7 districts in South Bengal could see heavy rain today, with storms and showers likely in others too.
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Image Credit : AI Generated
How will the weather be in Kolkata and South Bengal?
Met office sources say all South Bengal districts will likely get some rain and storms on Thursday. But, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Bankura, and Jhargram might get heavy rain with storms gusting at 40 to 50 kmph. The Met department has also forecast rain for the other districts.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
More rain due to a low-pressure system?
A low-pressure area is expected to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal on Friday. A monsoon trough is also active, stretching from Kashmir to the Bay of Bengal right over Gangetic West Bengal. Weather experts believe this could help make up for June's rainfall deficit in July.
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Image Credit : GEMINI
Which districts have a chance of heavy rain?
The Alipur Met office is forecasting heavy to very heavy showers for South Bengal this weekend. Tomorrow, like today, will see light to moderate rain across all districts. Saturday's weather is expected to be quite similar.
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Image Credit : gemini
Forecast for very heavy rain
The Met office has issued a forecast for Saturday: North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, and Jhargram may get heavy rain. On Sunday, Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, Bankura, Purulia, and Jhargram could see heavy showers. South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, and West Medinipur might even get heavy to very heavy rain.
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Image Credit : gemini
North Bengal weather update
It's not just South Bengal; the Met office says the spell of storms and rain will continue in North Bengal as well. The forecast indicates that from Thursday until July 7, almost every district in the north could experience scattered thunderstorms and showers.
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