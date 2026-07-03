Congress's Jairam Ramesh slammed the Centre for its 'calibrated capitulation' to China, citing reports of allowing Chinese-linked firms in power projects despite border tensions, a high trade deficit, and ongoing provocations in Arunachal and Ladakh.

Ramesh Accuses Centre of 'Capitulation' to China

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday accused the Centre of continuing what he termed a "calibrated capitulation" to China after reports that four Chinese-linked power equipment firms had been allowed to bid for certain government power projects.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Ramesh criticised the government's reported decision, alleging that it came despite ongoing border tensions, trade imbalances and security concerns involving China. "The Modi Govt's calibrated capitulation to China continues even as India's trade deficit with that country reaches record levels, destroying large sections of our industry specially MSMEs," Ramesh said. The Modi Govt’s calibrated capitulation to China continues even as India’s trade deficit with that country reaches record levels destroying large sections of our industry specially MSMEs. China’s provocative actions in relation to Arunachal Pradesh are unabated. The world’s… pic.twitter.com/dGBsjoI5UT — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 3, 2026

Cites Border Tensions and Past Incidents

He further alleged that China's actions concerning Arunachal Pradesh, the Brahmaputra River, and Eastern Ladakh continued unabated. "China's provocative actions in relation to Arunachal Pradesh are unabated. The world's largest hydroelectric project in Medog continues, imperilling India's water security in relation to the Brahmaputra. India's traditional patrolling and herding rights in many places in Eastern Ladakh have been given up," he said.

Referring to the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash, the Congress leader also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement made after the incident. "The Prime Minister infamously gave a public clean chit to China on June 19, 2020, even after twenty of our brave armed forces personnel were martyred in Ladakh," he said.

Ramesh further referred to Operation Sindoor, claiming that China's role in Pakistan's actions had been acknowledged. "China's pivotal role in Pakistan's actions during Operation Sindoor were acknowledged by the Deputy Chief of Army Staff and are documented. And yet the capitulation to China continues apace," he added.

Ramesh cited a media report which stated that the Union Ministry of Power had sought an exemption in January to allow entities with manufacturing units in India, including four Chinese-linked power equipment firms, to participate in bids for critical power projects.

Official Stance and Diplomatic Engagement

Earlier in June, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu dismissed Beijing's territorial claims over the state, asserting that Arunachal Pradesh remains an integral part of India and that such claims are not taken seriously by the people of the state.

The Indian Army has also rejected reports alleging fresh encroachment by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Arunachal Pradesh, terming such reports "incorrect and without any basis."

Last month, India and China held the 35th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs in Beijing, where both sides reviewed the border situation and expressed satisfaction over efforts to maintain peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control while continuing discussions on border management and bilateral cooperation. (ANI)