Supreme Court said husbands must share household work, stressing that a wife is a life partner, not a maid. The remark came during a divorce case where a man claimed cruelty because his wife did not cook. The court questioned this argument, noting both partners were working. It asked the couple to appear in person at the next hearing on April 27.

The Supreme Court has said that a husband must share household work with his wife, as marriage is a partnership. The court clearly stated that a man is not marrying a maid, but a life partner. The observation was made by a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta while hearing a divorce case.

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Case background

The case relates to a man who challenged an order of the Karnataka High Court. The high court had set aside a trial court’s decision that had granted him divorce on the ground of cruelty. The man had argued that his wife showed improper behaviour and did not cook food, which he claimed amounted to cruelty.

Court questions claim of cruelty

During the hearing, the Supreme Court questioned whether such reasons could be called cruelty. The bench pointed out that times have changed and both partners should share responsibilities at home. Justice Vikram Nath said that cooking, cleaning and washing are not just the wife’s duty.

Justice Sandeep Mehta added that a husband should not expect his wife to act like a maid. He stressed that marriage is about equal partnership and respect.

Both partners are working

The court was informed that both the husband and wife are working as teachers in a government school. The judges noted that when both partners are working, it becomes even more important to share household responsibilities equally.

The court also noted that mediation between the couple had failed. The couple has been living separately since 2019, though they got married in 2017. The bench has now asked both parties to appear in person for the next hearing. The matter has been listed for April 27.

Wider message

The court’s remarks highlight changing social values in India. It underlines the idea that marriage is based on equality, understanding, and shared duties.

(With inputs from agencies)