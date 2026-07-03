An X user named Vedika sparked a massive online debate after sharing a detailed checklist of non-negotiable traits for her future husband. The post, which included demands like a high salary, no female friends, and asking for permission, drew thousands of reactions, from harsh criticism to humorous replies.

A woman’s thorough checklist for her prospective spouse has become the latest popular issue on X, attracting thousands of replies and stimulating debates about relationship expectations. Vedika, an X user with the moniker @Crushtology_, shared the post. In her post, she enumerated a series of non-negotiable attributes she expected in a future husband and closed by wondering where she might find someone who fit every condition.

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A Look At Viral X Post

The post read:

“I will only marry a Man who is:

Virgin

Earns minimum 2 lakh per month

Naturally handsome

6’0" perfect height

Knows cooking

Non-misogynist

Doesn’t use social media

Has no female friends

Asks permission before going anywhere

Shares his live location 24×7

Takes me on foreign trips

Where would I find a Man like that?"

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Internet Reacts

The post quickly gained traction, with thousands of users weighing in on the long list of expectations.

One user wrote, “Instead of begging, first show your worth and qualifications. Why would anyone need your type of woman? Your craving shows a hidden leech behind the mask of a wife. (Men, be careful)"

Another commented, “You don’t want a husband. You want a virgin ATM, 6-foot bodyguard, personal chef, GPS-tracked servant, foreign-trip sponsor, and a man with zero social life."

Several people replied with humour. Someone simply said, "Your expectations are too high, buddy."

Another quip, "Itna long checklist hai, lagta hai husband nahi, custom-made AI order karna hai. "

A different poster advised that expectations be mutual, stating, "For that girl has to be the same as well you get what you give."