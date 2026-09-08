Moradabad faces a flood-like situation as the Ramganga and Kosi rivers continue to rise. The Ramganga is nearing its warning level, inundating fields and low-lying villages, forcing residents to use boats to commute, said DM Rajendra Pensia.

Moradabad District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia on Tuesday said the water levels of the Ramganga and Kosi rivers are continuously rising in Moradabad, with the Ramganga nearing its warning level and flood-like conditions reported in low-lying areas. People in affected areas are using boats to commute.

River Nears Warning Level

Speaking to reporters, Pensia said the Ramganga has reached 189.6 metres, close to its warning level, while the danger mark stands at 190.6 metres. "The water levels of the Ramganga and Kosi rivers are continuously rising. The Ramganga has reached the warning level of 189.6 meters, but it remains below the danger mark of 190.6 meters. Fields are inundated, but the water will drain away in the next 3-4 days," Pensia said.

Flood-like conditions have emerged in low-lying areas as water from the rising Ramganga inundates fields and reaches several villages. Residents are using boats to move through waterlogged stretches, with the rising river levels causing concern among people in vulnerable areas.

Dependency on Ganga River Levels

The District Magistrate said the situation is expected to improve once the water level of the Ganga begins to decline. "Once the water level of the Ganga River drops slightly, the levels of the Kosi and Ramganga, which have reached several villages, will also recede," he said.

Pensia explained that water can remain in villages for several days even after the rivers begin to recede. “The situation is such that if the Ramganga and Kosi remain swollen for two days, the water stays in the villages for four days. In the past, water has remained in the villages for up to 14 days," he said.

Administration on High Alert

The administration has intensified monitoring of the situation and is maintaining round-the-clock vigilance. "We conducted an inspection yesterday. We are on high alert 24 hours a day, in accordance with the administration's directives," Pensia said.

Wider Flood Concerns in North India

The developments in Moradabad come amid rising water levels in the Ganga and flood concerns in several parts of north India. In Bihar, authorities have also been directed to maintain special vigilance in downstream districts following a sharp rise in the Ganga's water level and the breaching of the Highest Flood Level at Gandhi Ghat in Patna.

Officials have been instructed to monitor river levels, embankments, vulnerable sites and low-lying areas, while keeping flood-control machinery ready. (ANI)