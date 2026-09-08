Musician C Vikram Singh from Manipur was beaten to death in Delhi after objecting to noise. Congress's Pawan Khera blamed the govt for creating a "culture of impunity", while Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma also expressed concern over the incident.

Pawan Khera Blames 'Culture of Impunity'

Congress MP Pawan Khera on Tuesday said that the government cannot escape responsibility for the killing of a musician from Manipur, C Vikram Singh, in Delhi, alleging that the incident was linked to a broader culture of disregard for rules and public nuisance. In a post on X, Khera said Singh was beaten to death after objecting to noise and nuisance outside his home in Delhi. C. Vikram Singh, a musician from Manipur, objected to the noise and nuisance outside his home in Delhi. He was beaten to death. One could dismiss this as an isolated incident of drunken violence. But there is more to it. This happened after years of the government normalising… https://t.co/r8e1saneKm — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) September 8, 2026

"C Vikram Singh, a musician from Manipur, objected to the noise and nuisance outside his home in Delhi. He was beaten to death. One could dismiss this as an isolated incident of drunken violence. But there is more to it. This happened after years of the government normalising and legitimising loud DJs, public ruckus and the blatant disregard for rules. Instead of enforcing the law consistently, those in power have too often looked the other way - creating a culture of impunity. The government may not have wielded the bat that killed Vikram Singh. But it cannot escape responsibility for creating the environment that led to his murder," he said.

Leaders from Northeast Raise Concerns

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma also expressed concern over the incident, saying that the death of the musician had reopened the "painful wounds" of atrocities faced by people from the Northeast in the national capital. Disturbed by the assault incident that led to the tragic demise of musician Chongtham Vikram Singh from Manipur in Delhi. This incident has once again reopened the painful wounds of atrocities faced by people from the North East in the capital. Call upon the authorities and… — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) September 8, 2026

"Disturbed by the assault incident that led to the tragic demise of musician Chongtham Vikram Singh from Manipur in Delhi. This incident has once again reopened the painful wounds of atrocities faced by people from the North East in the capital. Call upon the authorities and @DelhiPolice to ensure those responsible are dealt with the strictest consequences," he wrote on X.

Police Investigation and Arrests

A 54-year-old retired musician, C Vikram Singh, died on Monday while undergoing treatment after he was allegedly assaulted by delivery boys and dhaba staff in front of his residence in Kilokari Village, police said. According to Delhi Police, Singh had objected to alleged shouting and nuisance before he was assaulted. He was subsequently taken to Holy Family Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police said an FIR has been registered under murder-related sections and all the accused, including minors, have been apprehended. Further investigation is underway.

Family Demands Justice

Meanwhile, people from Manipur held a candlelight march in Delhi over the death of Singh, who was originally from Manipur. A relative of the deceased alleged that Singh was "beaten to death by locals" and said he was assaulted so brutally that he was left unable to move. "He was actually beaten to death by locals here. The victim was a resident of Manipur. He was assaulted so brutally that he was left unable to move or do anything. Before we could even file an FIR or call in our support team, he had already been rushed to the hospital,” she said.

The relative said Singh was rushed to the hospital, where doctors found his condition to be extremely critical. The relative also claimed that CCTV footage of the incident has been obtained by police and that the footage would help establish the identities of those involved. “Upon arrival, the doctors stated that his condition was extremely critical. We had to administer CPR; after six attempts, he showed a slight sign of breathing, but subsequently, his blood circulation and heart function steadily deteriorated...at 6:52 am, I received a call from his wife informing me that he had passed away...the police have obtained all the CCTV footage of the perpetrators. Once the footage is reviewed, the identity of the culprit will be revealed...7 people have been arrested and are set to be sent to custody...we repeatedly urge the administration to turn the injustice inflicted upon us, upon the people of the Northeast, into justice. We want justice. We are citizens of India; we want freedom from such brutal assaults and the racism we face. We hope the administration will secure justice for us and ensure we are liberated from this situation," the relative said.

The police investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault and establish the role of the accused. (ANI)