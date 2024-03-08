Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Mood toh...': PM Modi's quirky response to BeerBiceps' Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast request (WATCH)

    In the video, the presenter calls Ranveer Allahbadia on stage, where he receives his award from PM Modi. Just after, the prime minister asks the YouTuber to share a few fitness tips. Allahbadia responds by saying that people should do yoga and meditation. To this, PM Modi responds and said, “Phir toh log kahenge ye toh Modiji ki baat bata raha hai."

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 4:27 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the first-ever National Creators Award at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi today. A video of a hilarious conversation between PM Modi and Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, was shared on social media. 

    YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as "BeerBiceps," said to Prime Minister Modi as he went on stage to accept his "Disruptor of the Year Award," "Aapke saath podcast karne ka mood ho raha hai sir (I am in the mood to do a podcast with you sir)."

    The sharp reply from Prime Minister Modi to his suggestion has generated a lot of laughter on social media. “Chaliye mood toh har ek ke bahut hote hain bhai (A lot of people have a lot of moods),” he responded, chuckling. Both the audience and Allahbadia himself laughed and cheered at his remark, and he accepted it with a smile.

    The podcaster and PM Modi continued to joke around after that. He invited Allahbadia to share some fitness mantras after PM Modi gave him the medal. In response, the YouTuber suggested that individuals practice yoga, meditation, etc.

    "Phir toh log kahenge ye toh Modiji ki baat bata raha hai. Phhir kahenge tum BJP wale ho gaye ho.  (Then people will say he is parroting Modi. They will say you belong to the BJP now),” he added.

    Ranveer Allahbadia is the host of the popular podcast “The Ranveer Show.” Guests who have appeared on the podcast include Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and more.

    The National Creators Award seeks to honor greatness and significance in a variety of fields, such as gaming, storytelling, environmental sustainability, social change activism, and education.
     

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2024, 4:27 PM IST
