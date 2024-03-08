Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 'done deal': PM Modi guarantees he will again host Shivratri event next year (WATCH)

    Earlier today, PM Modi presented the National Creators Award, held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The award, envisioned as a powerful catalyst for positive change through creativity, garnered remarkable public engagement.

    Lok Sabha Elections 'done deal': PM Modi guarantees he will against host Shivratri event next year (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 2:37 PM IST

    In a resounding confidence during the National Creators Award ceremony held at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (March 8) expressed his unwavering commitment to hosting the event once again on the next Shivratri. Acknowledging the immense faith put by the public upon him, he credited their support as the driving force behind his dedication and said, "Lok Sabha elections are a done deal because I believe you have more faith in me than I have in myself, and you support me because I live for you."

    Earlier today, PM Modi presented the National Creators Award, held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The award, envisioned as a powerful catalyst for positive change through creativity, garnered remarkable public engagement.

    PM Modi presents first-ever 'National Creators Award' in Delhi: See full list of categories (WATCH)

    Over 1.5 lakh nominations and approximately 10 lakh votes were cast, underscoring the widespread participation and enthusiasm for recognizing outstanding contributions across various domains.

    The National Creators Award encompassed a diverse range of categories, each celebrating excellence and impact in fields such as storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming.

    ED raids multiple locations in Kolkata over teacher recruitment scam; Know details

    With accolades like Best Storyteller Award, The Disruptor of the Year, Celebrity Creator of the Year, and others, the event not only acknowledged creativity but also served as a platform to inspire transformative changes in society.

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2024, 2:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sudha Murthy nominated to Rajya Sabha by President of India vkp

    BREAKING: Sudha Murthy nominated to Rajya Sabha on Women's Day; PM Modi calls it testament to 'Nari Shakti'

    ED raids multiple locations in Kolkata over teacher recruitment scam; Know details AJR

    ED raids multiple locations in Kolkata over teacher recruitment scam; Know details

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal launches poll campaign, declares party's 9 poll guarantees gcw

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal launches poll campaign, declares party's 9 poll guarantees

    Puducherry comes to halt as bandh protests erupt following 9-year-old's tragic murder AJR

    Puducherry comes to halt as bandh protests erupt following 9-year-old's tragic murder

    Kerala: GST commissioner seeks double-decker tax on mild liquor anr

    Kerala: GST commissioner seeks double-decker tax on mild liquor

    Recent Stories

    Oscars 2024: Presenters, hosts to nominations, performances; All you need to know RBA

    Oscars 2024: Presenters, hosts to nominations, performances; All you need to know

    Maha Shivratri 2024: Shiv Tandav Stotram to Har Har Mahadev, 5 Mahadev-related songs RKK EAI

    Maha Shivratri 2024: Shiv Tandav Stotram to Har Har Mahadev, 5 Mahadev-related songs

    Adam Sandler to Margot Robbie, highest paid celebs of 2023 RKK

    Adam Sandler to Margot Robbie, highest paid celebs of 2023

    cricket IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Ben Stokes stuns Rohit Sharma with first-ball dismissal in a dramatic twist (WATCH) osf

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Ben Stokes stuns Rohit Sharma with first-ball dismissal in a dramatic twist (WATCH)

    Bizarre UK doppelgangers sit together on Bangkok flight; surprisingly share same name, hobbies and friends snt

    Bizarre! UK doppelgangers sit together on Bangkok flight; surprisingly share same name, hobbies and friends

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon