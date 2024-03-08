Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    While presenting the National Creators Award, held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, PM Modi took a dig at the Opposition and said that 'Iss chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai'.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (March 8) presented the prestigious National Creators Award at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, affirming his unwavering commitment to hosting the event again next year. The ceremony highlighted outstanding contributions across diverse domains, with over 1.5 lakh nominations and approximately 10 lakh votes reflecting widespread participation and enthusiasm.

    Among the recipients, Malhar Kalambe was honored with the Swachhata Ambassador Award for his noteworthy leadership in clean-up drives since 2017. As the founder of 'Beach Please,' he not only spearheads efforts in waste removal but also raises awareness about plastic pollution and climate change.

    During the event, PM Modi humorously acknowledged Malhar's unique focus on cleanliness amid creators often discussing food and nutrition.

    In a lighthearted moment, when Malhar expressed his desire to join PM Modi in future clean-up drives, the Prime Minister playfully took a dig at the Opposition, quipping, 'Iss chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai.' Despite the jest, PM Modi commended Malhar's commitment and emphasized the need for a shift in attitudes towards waste disposal.

    Reflecting on Malhar's journey and impactful campaigns, the Prime Minister praised the consistency of his efforts and applauded him for fostering an environment conducive to cleanliness.

    The National Creators Award, with its diverse categories, celebrated excellence and impact in storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming, showcasing the remarkable achievements of individuals making a difference in various fields.

