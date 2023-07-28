Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'En Mann En Makkal': TN BJP chief Annamalai to lead 'anti-corruption walk' against DMK in Rameswaram

    The BJP's state president made a significant move by holding a two-hour-long meeting at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. During the meeting, he presented a trunk filled with documents alleging corruption against the ruling DMK leaders.

    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai will on Friday (July 28) lead an anti-corruption March, 'En Mann En Makkal' in Rameswaram, a day after he and the party's vice presidents submitted asset documents of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) ministers, MLAs, MPs, and family members, along with serious corruption allegations of Rs. 5,600 crore, to Governor RN Ravi.

    The Tamil Nadu BJP chief, after presenting his "DMK Files Part II," sought intervention over his corruption allegations against the incumbent party.

    In a tweet, Annamalai said, "Today, we are very excited to meet my dear ones @BJP4TamilNadu who are going to participate in the #EnMannEnMakkal walk that is going to start in the holy land of Rameswaram, the beneficiaries of the welfare program of the Prime Minister of India Mr. @narendramodi and the general public!"

    "Let's take the first step in Rameswaram to write a conclusion to the DMK government, which is steeped in corruption! #EnMannEnMakkal," Annamalai said.

    The BJP's state president made a significant move by holding a two-hour-long meeting at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. During the meeting, he presented a trunk filled with documents alleging corruption against the ruling DMK leaders. Annamalai also submitted a memorandum to the Governor, urging action on what the BJP claims to be benami links to DMK ministers, MLAs, and MPs, along with allegations of involvement in three scams amounting to Rs. 5,600 crore.

    In addition to the meeting and memorandum, Annamalai took to Twitter to share a 16-minute video that included images and information regarding the alleged corruption charges. This move by the BJP state president has sparked attention and discussions about the political landscape in the state.

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
