    Money laundering case: SC extends ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's interim bail till September 1

    The Supreme Court had previously granted an extension of interim bail to Jain on July 24, effectively lengthening the relief by five weeks. The move, based on medical grounds, faced strong opposition from Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who was representing the ED.

    In a development concerning the former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, the Supreme Court on Friday (August 25) extended his interim bail until September 1 in a money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The extension comes after a bench of Justices AS Bopanna and M M Sundresh took into account Jain's medical report.

    Earlier, on May 26, the Supreme Court had initially granted Jain interim bail for a period of six weeks on the basis of medical reasons. The court held that an individual holds the right to seek treatment at a private hospital of their choice, shouldering the expenses themselves. Jain was arrested by the ED on May 30 the previous year, accused of money laundering through four companies allegedly connected to him.

    The agency's actions followed a CBI FIR lodged against Jain in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Subsequently, he secured regular bail from the trial court on September 6, 2019, in relation to the case registered by the CBI.

