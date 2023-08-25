Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Chandrayaan-3 success, ISRO chief S Somanath's old partying video goes viral | WATCH

    Embarking on its journey on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 triumphed over numerous challenges before achieving a monumental feat - its successful landing on the lunar surface on August 23.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

    After Chandrayaan-3 scripted history by making India the first nation to land on the Moon's south pole region, an old video of ISRO chief S Somanath has resurfaced on the internet. In the clip, the chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is seen dancing with his colleagues.

    Amidst the excitement, it's worth noting that the clip was shared by a Twitter user on Wednesday night. Many speculated that it might have been recorded during a Chandrayaan-3's post-landing party. However, it's important to mention that Asianet Newsable does not verify the authenticity of the video.

    The comments section of the post is flooded with users praising ISRO for the success of its lunar mission. Numerous individuals pointed out that after the accomplishment of such a significant mission, the scientists behind it deserved a celebration.

    One comment read, "I was literally thinking, post-touchdown on the moon, when the party would be thrown for Team Chandrayaan. Either on Wednesday or Thursday. Here is the answer. Thanks for the proud moment."

    Embarking on its journey on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 triumphed over numerous challenges before achieving a monumental feat - its successful landing on the lunar surface on August 23. This remarkable accomplishment comes as India's third lunar mission, following the Chandrayaan-2 mission which faced setbacks and was categorized as a partial failure.

    On Friday, ISRO unveiled a captivating video that captures the intricate sequence of events as the Chandrayaan-3 Rover gracefully descended from the Lander to touch down on the lunar terrain. The footage provides an up-close perspective of the meticulous maneuver, revealing the rover's gradual descent to its designated spot on the Moon's surface.

