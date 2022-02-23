  • Facebook
    Money laundering case: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik sent to ED custody till March 3

    The Enforcement Directorate arrested Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik in connection with a money laundering investigation. The leader was detained following an eight-hour interrogation. After his arrest, he told media that he is not scared. "We will fight and win," he added.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 23, 2022, 9:03 PM IST
    In connection with the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case, a special PMLA court on Wednesday has ordered Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to the Enforcement Directorate custody till March 3.

    Earlier on Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik in connection with a money laundering investigation. The leader was detained following an eight-hour interrogation. After his arrest, he told media that he is not scared. "We will fight and win," he added.

    Many leaders came in support of the NCP and Nawab Malik. NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal informed the media that Nawab Malik was wrongly arrested. "We will keep fighting for justice. They (the Centre) are putting pressure on our ministers in order to bring down our administration," he said.

    Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also extended the support and solidarity to Sharad Pawar post Nawab Malik's arrest.

    According to investigating agency sources, Malik was being investigated by the investigative agency for financial activities. According to the sources, Malik was detained because he refused to cooperate with the agency during questioning.

    The arrest comes days after the investigative agency initiated a fresh case and conducted searches in Mumbai in connection with underworld operations. The ED raided around 10 residences, including that of Dawood Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar, brother Iqbal Kaskar, and Salim Qureshi nicknamed Salim Fruit.

    Also Read | Mamata Banerjee speaks to Sharad Pawar, extends support post Nawab Malik's arrest

     

    Also Read | Enforcement Directorate arrests Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik

    Also Read | Dawood Ibrahim’s jailed brother Iqbal Kaskar taken into ED custody in money laundering case

    Also Read | ED raids fugitive Dawood Ibrahim's aides in Mumbai

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2022, 9:16 PM IST
