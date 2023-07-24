Mob surrounds Meghalaya CM Sangma's office; 5 security personnel injured in attack (WATCH)

A mob attack at the office of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday has resulted in five security personnel being injured, while the CM himself remains unharmed. The incident occurred in Tura, where hundreds of people, associated with Garo Hills-based civil society groups demanding a winter capital in Tura, surrounded the compound and began throwing stones at the Chief Minister's office. As a result, five security personnel were injured and had to be taken inside Sangma's office for treatment. The Chief Minister is currently unable to leave the office premises due to the protesters blocking the access road.

Visuals from the scene show the injured security personnel lying on the floor, while Sangma attends to them. The situation remains tense, although the Chief Minister's Office has assured that it is under control.

Before the attack, Sangma had been engaged in talks with the protesters regarding their demands for a winter capital in Tura and job reservation. The civil society groups involved in the protest include ACHIK and GHSMC. The Chief Minister has invited the protesters to hold a discussion on their demands, and cabinet ministers and other stakeholders will be present for the meeting. However, he urged the organizations to end their protest before initiating the talks in the state capital next month.

According to reports, Sangma had been in discussions with the civil society organizations for over three hours when some individuals, allegedly not affiliated with the groups, joined the crowd outside the Chief Minister's office and started throwing stones. In response, the police used tear gas to control the situation.