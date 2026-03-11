A temple priest in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly assaulted by a mob after a photo of him purportedly eating non-vegetarian food went viral online. A large crowd gathered at the Bhuteshwar Temple, dragged the priest out, and physically attacked him.

A temple priest in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur was allegedly assaulted by a mob after a photograph purportedly showing him eating non-vegetarian food circulated widely on social media, sparking outrage among some locals. The incident occurred at the Bhuteshwar Temple in the Keshavpuram area under Rawatpur police station limits.

According to police, around 50 to 60 people gathered at the temple late at night after the image went viral online. The crowd reportedly demanded that the priest explain the photograph. When he hesitated to step outside the temple premises, some members of the group allegedly entered the temple, dragged him out and began questioning him about the image.

The argument soon escalated, and several people allegedly slapped and physically assaulted the priest. Witnesses said the situation quickly turned chaotic as members of the mob continued to confront him. As he attempted to escape the confrontation, some individuals reportedly chased him and continued the attack.

Local shopkeepers and bystanders tried to calm the situation, but tensions remained high for some time. The disturbance reportedly lasted nearly an hour before someone contacted the emergency helpline. Police personnel from Rawatpur police station rushed to the spot and rescued the priest from the crowd, bringing him to the police station for his safety.

The priest, identified as Prashant Giri, claimed that the viral photograph was either old or manipulated and alleged that some individuals were trying to remove him from his position at the temple. Authorities said the origin of the image and the identity of the person who circulated it are still unclear.

Police have since launched an investigation into the assault. Officials said videos of the incident have surfaced online and efforts are underway to identify those involved. Authorities have assured that legal action will be taken against anyone found responsible for the attack.

