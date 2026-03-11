Charlie Evans, an American who has been travelling across India for 148 days, is now in the news. A post he shared praising the medical treatment he received for a health issue has gone viral.

A post by an American traveller praising India's healthcare system is going viral on social media. The man, Charlie Evans, shared a video saying India's medical facilities are top-notch and 'way above' those in Western countries.

Charlie has been travelling in India for 148 days. In his video, he talks about some health issues he faced last week and the treatment he got. He says that compared to America, seeing a doctor or going to a hospital in India is very easy.

There are no long waiting times, he points out. The young man also gave a shout-out to Ayurvedic medicine. He said he was amazed by medicines like Yogi Kanthika, which he used for a sore throat. He mentioned that such medicines are not available in America. He added that even home remedies using herbs, suggested by his Indian friends, helped him a lot.

Charlie believes it's the mix of Ayurveda, home remedies, and allopathy that makes recovery in India so quick. 'First time I got sick in India. The combination of modern medicine and traditional methods makes recovery faster,' he wrote in his caption.

The video quickly went viral, with many people commenting on the long waits and huge insurance costs for healthcare in America.