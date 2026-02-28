In the Kanpur Lamborghini crash, injured biker Vishal Tripathi alleged disparity in police action, stating his motorcycle has not been released while the luxury car was. He plans to follow up on his FIR, on which he claims no action has been taken.

Biker Alleges Police Disparity

In the Kanpur Lamborghini crash case, the injured bike rider, Vishal Tripathi, has raised concerns alleging disparity in police action and prolonged non-release of his vehicle. Tripathi, whose motorcycle was struck by the luxury Lamborghini involved in the February 8 accident, told ANI that despite repeated follow-ups, his bike has not yet been released from police custody.

Speaking to ANI, Tripathi said, "My vehicle has not yet been released from police custody. From media reports, I came to know that their car was released by the police last night. I will be going to the police station shortly to follow up on the release of my vehicle as well as on my FIR, on which the police have not taken any action so far."

Details of the Accident

The accident occurred near Jhula Park Crossing on February 8 afternoon when the Lamborghini hit an autorickshaw, a bullet motorcycle, and later crashed into a pole. Eyewitnesses had claimed that the car was being driven at a high speed at the time of the incident.

Court Orders Release of Lamborghini

Earlier today, Advocate Dharmendra Singh, representing the accused Shivam Mishra, said that the court has ordered the release of the luxury vehicle seized after the crash. Singh stated that the court's order for the release of the vehicle, which was seized by police following the accident, was issued based on compliance with its conditions and was communicated to the concerned police station.

"In the accident case, the Court ordered the release of the vehicle seized yesterday, and that order was sent to the concerned police station. The court issued the order based on which the vehicle was released. The Court's order required sureties, including personal bonds and a bond which required a surety equal to the vehicle's value," he said while speaking to ANI. He added that the court's directive required sureties, including personal bonds and a bond equal to the value of the vehicle. "In compliance with that order, the bond amount of Rs 8.5 crore was paid, and thus the vehicle was released... The vehicle seized by the police was released from the police station last night," he added.