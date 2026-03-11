Two daily wage workers died from an electric shock at a petrol pump in Mancherial, Telangana, after an iron stand they were moving touched a live 11 kV power line. The men, hired for nearby construction work, suffered severe burns and died instantly. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Mancherial (Telangana): Two daily wage workers reportedly died after being electrocuted at an Indian Oil petrol pump in Medaripet village, located in Dandepalli mandal of Mancherial district, on Monday, as per police information.

The incident happened when the iron stand the workers were moving accidentally came into contact with a live 11 kV power line at the fuel station. The shock caused by this contact led to the immediate deaths of both men. Another person who was with them reportedly did not sustain any injuries.

Dandepalli Sub-Inspector Tahseenuddin identified the victims as Salla Laxminarayana, also known as Eddanna, from Medaripet village, and Chandanagari Nagaraju from Velganur village. The police stated that both men suffered serious burns from the electric shock and died on the spot.

Authorities mentioned that the labourers had been hired to move the iron stand for construction work at a nearby house. They were reportedly working for a cement trader in Medaripet when the accident occurred.

The police arrived at the scene after being informed about the incident and transported the bodies to the government hospital in Luxettipet for post-mortem examination. A case has been filed based on a complaint from a family member of one of the victims, and the investigation is continuing, according to the police.

Trigger Warning: This video contains sensitive and potentially disturbing footage related to the fatal accident. Viewer discretion is advised. Some viewers may find the visuals distressing.

