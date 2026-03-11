The Congress has slammed the Union Government, alleging an LPG shortage due to the West Asia conflict. Citing stable crude oil prices, MPs called the invoking of the Essential Commodities Act a 'panic reaction' and demanded a discussion in Parliament.

Congress Alleges 'Panic Reaction' by Government

The Congress has gone out all guns blazing in an attempt to corner the Union Government alleging the shortage of LPG gas in wake of the West Asia Conflict. Congress MP Manish Tewari said that invoking of the Essential Commodities Act was over the top and the crisis warranted a full-fledged discussion in the House.

"Interestingly, the crude oil, after going up to $120 a barrel, yesterday came down to $90 a barrel. Therefore, there is no significant increase in the price of crude oil and the crude which is coming online or petroleum products which are coming online today would have been contracted at least 45 days to 60 days back when prices were much lower. So this levy of surcharge by the airlines, this rationing which the government has introduced by implementing ESMA, this is a bit over the top, a panic reaction. That's why we are saying that let there be a full-fledged discussion in the House," he said.

Shortages Affecting Tamil Nadu, Alleges MP Jyothimani

Congress MP Jyothimani specifically raised issues faced by people in Tamil Nadu claiming that people were not getting domestic gas supply which they had booked. "People are now complaining that they have not received the domestic supply they booked earlier... Almost all the hotels and even small shops and tea stall in Tamil Nadu are shutting down... The PM is coming to Tamil Nadu today, for the Union government, elections are a priority... There was no planning even when we knew there is a war in the West Asia... We did not bother to console the death of Khamenei for a lot of days. Now only the Chinese ships are being allowed by Iran... PM Modi does not have any plan to fight this situation," she said.

Call for Detailed Discussion on West Asia Impact

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat also batted for a detailed discussion on the West Asia Conflict. "PM Modi said in 2022 that we will reduce imports, but we are instead relying on other countries... There should be a detailed discussion in the Parliament over our immediate steps ahead... The impact of the war has started to show... This government is running from its responsibilities," he said.

Government Responds on Regional Stability and Citizen Welfare

EAM Jaishankar on Tuesday addressed both houses of Parliament and said that while any development that negatively impacts peace and security in the world is deeply troubling, this ongoing conflict is an issue of particular concern for India. "We are a neighbouring region and understandably, have obvious stakes in West Asia remain stable and peaceful. There are almost one crore Indian citizens who live and work in the Gulf nations. In Iran too, there are a few thousand Indians who are there for study and employment. The region is key to our energy security and includes many important suppliers of oil and gas," the minister said.

Energy Security Remains 'Overriding Priority'

Referring to energy security, Jaishankar said the interests of the Indian consumer have and will always be the overriding priority. "Where required, Indian diplomacy has supported the endeavours of our energy enterprises in this volatile situation".

He said India is in favour of peace and urges a return to dialogue and diplomacy and advocates de-escalation, restraint and ensuring the safety of civilians. He said the well-being and security of the Indian community in the region is government's overriding priority. (ANI)