Amid West Asia tensions, Qatar Airways will operate a limited flight schedule of 29 flights to and from Doha starting March 12 to support passengers affected by the airspace disruption. Full operations will resume once airspace reopens.

Amidst the prevailing tensions between Israel and Iran and escalating tensions across West Asia, Qatar Airways announced on Wednesday that it will operate a limited flight schedule to and from Doha starting March 12.

Limited Flight Schedule

According to the airline's updated operational schedule, Qatar Airways will operate a total of 29 flights to and from Hamad International Airport on March 12, consisting of 15 departures and 14 arrivals. Key departure destinations from Doha include Mumbai, New Delhi, Islamabad, New York, Frankfurt, Beijing, London, Cairo and Johannesburg. Inbound flights arriving in Doha are scheduled from Seoul, Jeddah, New Delhi, Hong Kong, Muscat, Melbourne, Dallas and Bangkok.

'Not a Resumption of Regular Operations'

In a formal statement, Qatar Airways announced that, following temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, it has been permitted to utilise limited operating corridors. The airline plans to operate a select schedule over the coming days to support passengers affected by the ongoing airspace disruption. However, it emphasised that these flights do not constitute a resumption of regular commercial operations.

"With Qatar Airways flights still temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace, we are doing everything possible to support affected passengers and help reunite them with family and loved ones. We recognise this may be unsettling and appreciate your patience and understanding during this time. Operations will resume once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirms the safe reopening of Qatari airspace," the airline said.

The airline further stated that it is making every effort to assist affected passengers and facilitate their reunion with their loved ones. Qatar Airways reassured travellers that full flight operations will resume once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirms the safe reopening of the country's airspace.

"Following temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority allowing limited operating corridors, Qatar Airways plans to operate select flights in the coming days to support passengers affected by the disruption. These flights do not constitute confirmation of the resumption of scheduled commercial operations," added Qatar Airways.

Indian Carriers' Operations

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Indian carriers have successfully operated 45 inbound flights from West Asia, bringing 7,047 passengers into the country, according to operational data of March 9. In light of the evolving regional situation, airlines have requested greater operational flexibility to ensure the safety of passengers and to provide necessary evacuation support wherever required.

MoCA, DGCA Facilitate Flexibility

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have coordinated with relevant authorities to allow additional arrival and departure slots, and enable the use of Muscat International Airport as an enroute alternate airport for flights to and from destinations including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Al Ain, Fujairah, Jeddah and Medina. Operational plans of airlines indicate that Air India and Air India Express will operate flights to Riyadh starting March 12th. Indigo will also start its Mumbai-Riyadh-Mumbai services from the same date.MoCA further stated that SpiceJet has been facilitated in obtaining approvals for alternate airports to ensure continued operational safety and flexibility for flights operating in the region.

West Asia Security Crisis

The limited flight operations follow an escalating West Asia security crisis, triggered by Iranian missile and drone strikes targeting U.S. military bases, embassies, and civilian infrastructure across the Gulf region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan. The conflict has caused significant disruptions to global energy supplies, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, where approximately 20 per cent of the world's oil transits. (ANI)