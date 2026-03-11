Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut attacked the Centre over the LPG shortage, saying govt assurances failed as businesses shut down. Other opposition parties, including Congress and CPI(M), have also slammed the government and plan to raise the issue in Parliament.

Opposition Slams Centre Over LPG Shortage

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut launched a sharp attack against the Centre over the LPG cylinder shortage across the country amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, saying that the government's assurances were proven wrong.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Raut expressed concern over restaurants and other industries reportedly closing down due to a shortage of LPG and fuel. He said, "The biggest issue in the country right now is the situation arising from the conflict between US-Israel and Iran. There is a shortage of commercial and domestic gas. When the conflict began, the Modi government said that there would be no impact on India and there would be no price rise. The assurance by the Prime Minister, Finance Minister and External Affairs Minister has failed. Restaurants are closing down in Mumbai and other cities."

"There is also a danger lurking in the vehicle sector. The tile manufacturing in Morbi is shutting down. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his supporters are saying nothing on this issue. PM Modi is a scientist, and a few years ago, he did an experiment creating gas from a drain. He should inaugurate such a plant in Mumbai," the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said.

Government's Response to Supply Disruptions

The shortage of LPG has emerged amid global energy supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. In response, the Union government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act to prioritise domestic LPG supply, reserving higher allocations for households, hospitals, and essential services while restricting commercial distribution in several regions. The government has mandated a new 25-day inter-booking period for domestic LPG refills.

Broader Opposition Outcry

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari also hit out at the Centre and said, "The government failed to predict the possible threats arising from the West Asia conflict."

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP V Sivadasan alleged that the party will raise the matter in the Parliament. "A lot of hotels shut down, and a lot of families are suffering due to the shortage. The central government is not ready to manage this issue properly. We will raise this issue in the Parliament, and our party will raise the issue outside the Parliament and conduct a nationwide campaign against the price hike," the CPI(M) MP told ANI.

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh Kumar on Wednesday submitted a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the reported shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders across the country amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Giving the notice, the MP flagged the longer waiting period and price hike for LPG cylinders, saying that the shortage had created "immense hardship" for the citizens. (ANI)