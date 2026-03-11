Congress MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protested in Parliament against the alleged nationwide commercial LPG cylinder shortage. The INDIA bloc demanded a discussion, linking the crisis to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Opposition Protests LPG Shortage in Parliament

Congress MPs on Wednesday protested in the Parliament premises over the alleged shortage of commercial LPG cylinder across the country. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined the protest. The Opposition MPs carried the banners saying, "PM is compromised."

The INDIA bloc leaders have sought a discussion on the reported shortage of LPG amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Earlier today, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat demanded a detailed discussion on the situation in West Asia, accusing the Centre of "running from its responsibilities." "PM Modi said in 2022 that we will reduce imports, but we are instead relying on other countries. There should be a detailed discussion in the Parliament over our immediate steps ahead. The impact of the war has started to show. This government is running from its responsibilities," Sukhdeo Bhagat told ANI.

Government's Response to Crisis

The shortage of LPG has emerged amid global energy supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. In response, the Union government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act to prioritise domestic LPG supply, reserving higher allocations for households, hospitals, and essential services while restricting commercial distribution in several regions. The government has mandated a new 25-day inter-booking period for domestic LPG refills.

Widespread Criticism from Opposition

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari also hit out at the Centre and said, "The government failed to predict the possible threats arising from the West Asia conflict."

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP V Sivadasan alleged that the party will raise the matter in the Parliament. "A lot of hotels shut down, and a lot of families are suffering due to the shortage. The central government is not ready to manage this issue properly. We will raise this issue in the Parliament, and our party will raise the issue outside the Parliament and conduct a nationwide campaign against the price hike," the CPI(M) MP told ANI.

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh Kumar on Wednesday submitted a suspension of business notice to discuss the issue in the Rajya Sabha (ANI)