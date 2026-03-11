Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) shared a video of a young boy performing dangerous stunts inside a moving metro coach. In response, they issued a public appeal to parents to prevent such behavior, emphasizing that it is unsafe and a punishable offense.

The video, which was shot inside a metro compartment, shows people sitting on each side of the coach as the train moves along. A kid in blue pants and a light blue shirt may be seen reaching up to the overhead support bar in the center aisle. He pushes himself up and holds onto the metal rail over his head, raising his body to the point where his feet momentarily lift off the ground. He seems to treat the rail like exercise equipment as he stands between the vertical poles. Some close passengers look at the youngster as he continues his antics, while others continue to stare at their phones.

He is then shown in the video advancing down the aisle while grasping the hanging grips that are fastened to the overhead rail. As the train moves, he switches between the red handles, practically swinging over them.

The youngster then takes the overhead bar once again and hangs from it between the coach's center poles with both hands. He hangs on the rail toward the end of the movie, lifting both legs off the ground.

Take A Look At The Post

Sharing the clip on X, MMMOCL wrote, “Our alert passenger @varshasay sent us this video of a child performing some unsafe stunts inside our metro. We appeal to all parents to discourage their children from playing this way inside the metro. It is unsafe for your kids and also other passengers. It is also a punishable offence. Maha Mumbai Metro is public property, teach your children to treat it with care and respect.”

The video also carries an on-screen message that reads: “Children, don’t do this. Parents, stop your children from pulling such stunts. Let’s keep the metro safe.”

How Social Media Reacted

Comments flooded in as the video gained popularity. “Looks like a Street Kid from his Clothes and Lack of Footwear. Please examine CCTV footage to find any security flaws,” a user said.

"The Metro belongs to all of us," another person wrote. “It is our obligation as passengers as well as the administration's to keep it orderly and safe. Teach kids self-control,” another added. “Misalignment with the platform poses a bigger risk and is yet to be acknowledged," an individual added.