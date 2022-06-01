Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers drugs worth Rs 2.75 crore in last one month

    The operations, which were carried out in several parts of Mizoram under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), have also witnessed seizure of weapons and war like stores from those apprehended people’s possession. 

    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jun 1, 2022, 5:05 PM IST

    As part of its crusade against smuggling activities and anti-social elements, the Assam Rifles has recovered drugs worth around Rs 2.75 crore in last one month in Mizoram.  The force, which is also known as “friends of the Hills people”, also arrested 10 individuals, including two Myanmarese nationals. 

    23 Sector Assam Rifles’ Serchhip Battalion has recovered 55 grams of Heroin No IV  worth Rs 27.5 lakh in New Champhai – Zotlang road in Champhai district on May 31. The same Battalion had recovered  Foreign Origin Cigarettes worth Rs 91 lakh in general area Zokhawthar along Indo-Myanmar Border of Champhai district.

    On May 27, the forces in its operation recovered foreign origin cigarette worth Rs 23.4 lakh in gen area Zokhawthar Champhai. For Assam Rifles, which is also christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’, smuggling of Heroin No 4 has been a major cause of concern for the state.

    In another operation which was conducted by the Lunglei Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles seized ammunition and weapon at Zawngling village of Saiha district along Indo-Myanmar Border on May 31. 

    At Zawngling crossing, the security forces intercepted two individuals carrying a total of 20 rounds of 12 gauge 70mm cartridges alongwith two NX 100 Airgun. In the operation, two Myanmarese nationals were also apprehended. It has also recovered 80 bags of areca nut worth Rs 13.76 lakh general area Hmunhmwltha along Indo-Myanmar Border, Champhai district on May 23.

    Earlier last month, The force’s Lunglei Battalion had seized a huge cache of explosives, war like stores and apprehended two persons on May 4. While raiding a house in Lawngtalai, the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police recovered Gelatin sticks - 59, Detonator - 49 and Cordex - 03 meter. On interrogation of the suspect, it was learnt that more explosives were stored at another location and a secondary operation was launched. 

    As second location, the team found Gelatin sticks - 80, Detonator - 100  and Cordex - 40 meter.  “Use of such war like stores could have endangered the lives of innocent people and led to various illegal activities. This recovery has prevented the loss of precious lives,” the Assam Rifles had said.

