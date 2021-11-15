BREAKING NOW: 3 NSCN-KYA insurgents eliminated in Arunachal Pradesh

Security forces on Monday neutralised three hardcore insurgents of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-KYA group in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh. Based on specific intelligence input, the troops of 6 Assam Rifles neutralised them near Lahu in the Tirap district.

A huge cache of weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them. As per the sources, the insurgents had abducted two civilians and were being taken to Myanmar. The details of civilians are yet to be ascertained. In July this year too, two members of the same group were killed in a special joint operation launched by a team of Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles along with Tirap police.

More details awaited

