Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Defining who is a minority: Centre changes stand in Supreme Court

    The Narendra Modi government has changed its stance over the definition of minority and withdrawn its previous affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court.

    Minority status for Hindus in 10 states Narendra Modi govt changes stance in Supreme Court
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    New Delhi, First Published May 10, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

    The Narendra Modi government has changed its stance over the definition of minority and withdrawn its previous affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court.

    The central government has informed the Apex court that is changing its stance on the matter and clarified that minority status is a central subject. The Centre also informed the court that it will be speaking to all stakeholders, including state governments, in this regard.

    Also Read: '100% perfect': Amit Shah says next census will be e-census, every birth, death to be registered

    The Centre had, in its earlier affidavit, said that the states would decide who a minority is. At the same time, some state governments gave districts the authority to identify minorities in their jurisdiction taking into account demographics.

    It had also stated in the old affidavit that states can consider issues pertaining to whether followers of Hinduism, Judaism, and Bahaism can build and administer educational institutions of their choice in the said states.

    In its new affidavit, the Centre has said that the minority is a central subject and that the government will come up with the definition of who a minority is. The affidavit comes on the day the petition filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay is to be heard by the Apex court. 

    The Supreme Court had granted the Centre four weeks to respond to the plea that sought directions for framing guidelines for the identification of minorities at the state level. The petition contended that Hindus are in minority in 10 states.

    The new affidavit states that the question posed in the writ petition has far-reaching ramifications across the country. 

    The Centre states that any stand taken on the matter without due deliberations with the stakeholders may lead to unintended complications for the country. 

    The affidavit filed by the ministry of minority affairs said that the central government will ensure that a considered view is placed before the Apex court taking into account multiple social, logical, and other aspects leading to 'unintended complications' in the future over the issue.

    Last Updated May 10, 2022, 10:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Terror angle not ruled out in Mohali blast CM Mann says wont spare culprits gcw

    Terror angle not ruled out in Mohali blast; CM Mann says won't spare culprits

    Amit Shah says next census will be e census every birth death to be registered gcw

    '100% perfect': Amit Shah says next census will be e-census, every birth, death to be registered

    Pulitzer Award for Danish Siddiqui, Amit Dave, Sanna Irshad Mattoo Adnan Abidi Covid India

    Pulitzer Award for Indian photojournalists for their images of Covid's toll on India

    Mumbai police band recreates iconic song 'An Evening In Paris' - gps

    Watch: Mumbai police band recreates iconic song 'An Evening In Paris'

    China intent has been to keep border issue alive Indian Army Chief Gen Pande

    China's intent has been to keep boundary issue alive: Army Chief

    Recent Stories

    Terror angle not ruled out in Mohali blast CM Mann says wont spare culprits gcw

    Terror angle not ruled out in Mohali blast; CM Mann says won't spare culprits

    Yoon Suk Yeol sworn in as South Koreas new president says door for dialogue open with North Korea gcw

    Yoon Suk Yeol sworn in as South Korea's new president, says 'door for dialogue open with North Korea'

    (Pictures) Janhvi Kapoor poses with beau Orhan Awatramani; actress shared picture on Instagram RBA

    (Pictures) Janhvi Kapoor poses with beau Orhan Awatramani; actress shares pictures on Instagram

    Amit Shah says next census will be e census every birth death to be registered gcw

    '100% perfect': Amit Shah says next census will be e-census, every birth, death to be registered

    Is Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files ban in Singapore? Read details RBA

    Is Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files ban in Singapore? Read details

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon