'100% perfect': Amit Shah says next census will be e-census, every birth, death to be registered

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the next census in the country will be conducted electronically and will be "100 per cent perfect." Speaking at an event in Amingaon, Assam, Shah stated that the next census, which would be done in e-mode, will be a 100% flawless enumeration, and that the country's developmental plans for the next 25 years will be based on it.

While e-census would have issues, it will also have benefits, he said, pointing out that about half of the people will be able to feed their data themselves once the mobile application is downloaded on their phones.

According to the Union Minister, he and his family would utilise the smartphone application to submit census data. "We will have to raise awareness about it, and our ministry will make every effort to do so," he continued.

Census is crucial in many ways, but it is especially critical in a 'population-sensitive state like Assam,' he said. In addition, Shah stated that census data might indicate demographic changes, economic mapping, places left behind in development metrics, cultural, linguistic, and sociological changes.

The minister emphasised that such a comprehensive and critical exercise had hitherto been undervalued. Shah asserted that the Narendra Modi administration has prioritised the census, and that his ministry has opted to deploy technology for scientific and precise enumeration, as well as proper analysis of the census results.

