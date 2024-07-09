BREAKING: MHA extends ban on terrorist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) for five more years

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday announced the extension of the ban on the terrorist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), reclassifying it as an unlawful association for an additional five years, effective from July 10, 2024.

    This decision reinforces the government's stance against organizations deemed a threat to national security and stability. SFJ has been under scrutiny for its alleged involvement in activities promoting secessionist ideologies and inciting violence, prompting the extension of the ban as a preventive measure to safeguard public order and sovereignty.

    Further details awaited. 

