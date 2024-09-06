Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Seat allocation dispute threatens AAP-Congress alliance in Haryana: Sources

    Envisioned AAP-Congress alliance in Haryana faces roadblock over seat allocation disagreements. Congress hesitant to cede seats to AAP, leading to tensions. AAP may contest 50 seats independently if alliance fails.

    Seat allocation dispute threatens AAP-Congress alliance in Haryana: Sources dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 7:24 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 7:24 PM IST

    The proposed alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress in Haryana has encountered a major hurdle due to disagreements over seat allocation. According to sources, Congress leaders in Haryana are hesitant to cede a substantial number of seats to AAP, leading to escalating tensions between the two parties.

    AAP insiders have suggested that if Congress persists in maintaining the current seat-sharing arrangement, the alliance may not materialize for the upcoming October 5 Assembly elections. In such a scenario, AAP may opt to contest up to 50 constituencies independently.

    The impasse has arisen despite both parties being part of the INDIA bloc, which had united the opposition and achieved notable success in the Lok Sabha elections. Sources indicate that several rebel Congress and BJP leaders are likely to join AAP, further complicating the seat-sharing negotiations.

    AAP is expected to release its initial list of candidates on Sunday, with the party aiming to contest between 5-7 seats under the alliance. In the previous state election, Congress secured 31 seats, while AAP failed to win any.

    Congress's reluctance to allocate more seats to AAP may stem from concerns about AAP's disappointing performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections, where AAP contested only one seat and lost, whereas Congress contested nine seats and won five.

    The Haryana Assembly election is scheduled for October 5, with nominations required to be filed by September 12. The Election Commission has rescheduled the election date from October 1 to October 5 to accommodate the voting traditions of the Bishnoi community, a significant group in three districts of the state.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Madhya Pradesh HORROR! Ujjain man rapes woman after intoxicating her, passersby record video without intervening gcw

    MP HORROR! Ujjain man rapes woman after intoxicating her, passersby record video without intervening

    Navies of India, France conclude 22nd edition of Exercise Varuna in Mediterranean Sea gcw

    Navies of India, France conclude 22nd edition of Exercise Varuna in Mediterranean Sea

    Kerala weather: Intermittent showers in all districts, heavier rains in north; yellow alert in two districts dmn

    Kerala weather: Intermittent showers in all districts, heavier rains in north; yellow alert in two districts

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Uber driver snatches phone, grabs woman's hand over online payment gcw

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Uber driver snatches phone, grabs woman's hand over online payment

    Thiruvananthapuram railway stations Nemom and Kochuveli renamed for better navigation; CHECK details dmn

    Thiruvananthapuram railway stations Nemom and Kochuveli renamed for better navigation; CHECK details

    Recent Stories

    6 reasons why we don't remember our dreams RKK

    6 reasons why we don't remember our dreams

    Madhya Pradesh HORROR! Ujjain man rapes woman after intoxicating her, passersby record video without intervening gcw

    MP HORROR! Ujjain man rapes woman after intoxicating her, passersby record video without intervening

    Navies of India, France conclude 22nd edition of Exercise Varuna in Mediterranean Sea gcw

    Navies of India, France conclude 22nd edition of Exercise Varuna in Mediterranean Sea

    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone seek blessings at Siddhivinayak temple, see pictures RKK

    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone seek blessings at Siddhivinayak temple, see pictures

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Laddu to Modak 7 favourite sweets to offer to Lord Ganesha as bhog gcw

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 favourite sweets to offer as bhog

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon