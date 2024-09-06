Seat allocation dispute threatens AAP-Congress alliance in Haryana: Sources

Envisioned AAP-Congress alliance in Haryana faces roadblock over seat allocation disagreements. Congress hesitant to cede seats to AAP, leading to tensions. AAP may contest 50 seats independently if alliance fails.

The proposed alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress in Haryana has encountered a major hurdle due to disagreements over seat allocation. According to sources, Congress leaders in Haryana are hesitant to cede a substantial number of seats to AAP, leading to escalating tensions between the two parties.

AAP insiders have suggested that if Congress persists in maintaining the current seat-sharing arrangement, the alliance may not materialize for the upcoming October 5 Assembly elections. In such a scenario, AAP may opt to contest up to 50 constituencies independently.

The impasse has arisen despite both parties being part of the INDIA bloc, which had united the opposition and achieved notable success in the Lok Sabha elections. Sources indicate that several rebel Congress and BJP leaders are likely to join AAP, further complicating the seat-sharing negotiations.

AAP is expected to release its initial list of candidates on Sunday, with the party aiming to contest between 5-7 seats under the alliance. In the previous state election, Congress secured 31 seats, while AAP failed to win any.

Congress's reluctance to allocate more seats to AAP may stem from concerns about AAP's disappointing performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections, where AAP contested only one seat and lost, whereas Congress contested nine seats and won five.

The Haryana Assembly election is scheduled for October 5, with nominations required to be filed by September 12. The Election Commission has rescheduled the election date from October 1 to October 5 to accommodate the voting traditions of the Bishnoi community, a significant group in three districts of the state.



