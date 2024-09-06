Village Defence Guards: Indian Army, JKP train civilians to protect villagers from terrorist threats

The Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police (JKP) are training Village Defence Guards (VDGs) to enhance local security and counter terrorist threats in the Jammu region. Around 600 civilians are receiving intensive training in weapons handling, squad drills, and tactics.

New Delhi: Amid rising terror activities in the Jammu region of the Jammu & Kashmir, the Indian Army and the state police (JKP), has started training the village defence guards (VDGs) in an effort to enhance the security of local communities and counter the terrorist threats.

Under the village defence guards initiative, the civilians will be equipped with the skills which are necessary to protect their villages from terrorist threats. The initiative would bolster the overall security framework in the region.

Presently, around 600 individuals are being provided intensive training in the operation of automatic rifles, squad post drills, and minor tactics.

Sources in the defence and security establishment said: “This training is conducted at the unit level, in proximity to their respective villages, ensuring that the VDGs can quickly apply their skills in real-world scenarios.”

“The training is meticulously structured, with each VDG unit receiving a minimum of a three-day training program,” they said.

The sources further informed that the formations of the Indian Army are leading the training efforts initiatives, with additional support from instructors and training aids sourced from the Corps Battle School in Sarol.

“This collaboration ensures that the VDGs receive instruction from highly skilled personnel, enhancing the effectiveness of the training,” they added.

It must be noted that the Jammu & Kashmir Police requested the Indian Army for such an initiative to train the civilians to enhance the overall security framework in the region.

In the Rajouri area only, about 500 individuals have been trained while 85-90 individuals in the Doda and Kishtwar regions.

In addition to the training, the sources said: “Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs) are being issued to the VDGs through a coordinated effort between the Army's Ordnance Depots and the JKP. These rifles are a crucial component of the VDGs' armament, further empowering them.”

“This initiative is a commitment to safeguarding the lives of innocent civilians in Jammu & Kashmir.”

