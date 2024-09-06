MP HORROR! Ujjain man rapes woman after intoxicating her, passersby record video without intervening

A shocking video showing a man raping a woman in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, has sparked outrage. The accused, who allegedly got the victim drunk, was arrested after the video went viral. Bystanders filmed the assault instead of intervening.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in the Koyla Phatak area, one of the busiest intersections in the city. The accused, identified as Lokesh, was later arrested. According to police, the survivor, a ragpicker, met Lokesh in the area. He lured her under the pretext of marriage and convinced her to accompany him.

An eyewitness filmed the incident and shared the video online, while the accused fled the scene after threatening the woman. The viral video helped police locate the survivor, who was brought to the station, where a case was registered based on her statement. Police reviewed the video to identify the accused, leading to Lokesh’s arrest.

A political firestorm broke out following the event, with the opposition Congress holding the ruling BJP responsible for the state's deteriorating law and order situation.

Meanwhile, a case of rape and murder has been registered after the body of a 19-year-old woman, who went missing days earlier, was found with multiple injuries in Gunateerthawadi village, Karnataka, police said on Thursday, PTI reported.

According to the police, three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which allegedly took place on August 29. The woman was reportedly killed after being struck on the head with a stone, and her body was later dumped in the bushes. Police suspect that she was sexually assaulted before her death.

