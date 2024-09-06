Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Navies of India, France conclude 22nd edition of Exercise Varuna in Mediterranean Sea

    The Indian and French navies concluded their 22nd bilateral maritime exercise, Varuna, in the Mediterranean Sea. The exercise involved advanced naval operations, including the first-time participation of India's P-8I aircraft, highlighting the growing interoperability between the two navies.

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 6:52 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 6:52 PM IST

    The navies of India and France concluded their 22nd edition of bilateral maritime exercise Varuna in the Mediterranean Sea, on September 4, wherein the P-8I aircraft participated for the first time.

    The three-day exercise saw participation of long-range maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft P8I and frontline stealth frigate INS Tabar from the Indian Navy, commanded by Captain MR Harish while the French Navy was represented by the FS Provence, Submarine Suffren, Aircraft F20; Atlantique2, fighters MB339 and Helicopters NH90; Dauphin.

    On September 2, the Indian Navy’s P8I aircraft touched down at Air Base 125 Istres-Le Tube. This deployment comes 63 years after the Indian Navy’s Alize aircraft, operating from the erstwhile INS Vikrant, last flew at Hyeres Airbase.

    On her way back to India after participating in Russia’s Navy Day, INS Tabar visited Toulon in France from August 29 to September 1 and later upon departure participated in the bilateral exercise.

    During the course of exercise, the two sides held a series of advanced naval operations, involving enhanced tactical manoeuvers, advanced anti-submarine warfare exercises, FLYEX, Air Defence Exercise, live weapon firings, PHOTO-EX and Steam Past, seamlessly integrating assets of both the navies in all three domains viz air, surface and sub-surface. Began in 2001, the exercise Varuna is considered as the backbone of two navies’ relationship.

    “It has evolved significantly over the years towards enhancing interoperability and exchange best practices. The 22nd edition of VARUNA in the Mediterranean Sea marks a significant milestone in the maritime domain between India and France displaying Indian Navy’s outreach and commitment towards sustained operations far away from the Indian Ocean Region,” Indian Navy spokesperson Captain Vivek Madhwal said.

    Madhwal further stated that the exercise Varuna also exemplifies the commitment of Indian and French Navies towards enhancing interoperability through collaborative efforts. “The Indian Navy remains committed to fostering partnerships with like-minded navies across the world.”

