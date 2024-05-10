Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Men with 2 wives will get Rs 2 lakh': Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria's shocker sparks row (WATCH)

    “If Congress comes to power, as our manifesto states, every woman will get Rs 1 lakh in bank account. (For) The person who has two wives will get Rs 2 lakh…,” the Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria said.
     

    Men with 2 wives will get Rs 2 lakh': Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria's shocker sparks row (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 10, 2024, 1:13 PM IST

    Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria on Thursday sparked a controversy when he said that men with two wives would get financial aid of Rs 2 lakh. He further stated that if elected, the party will offer Rs 1 lakh annually to women through its Mahalaxmi initiative.

    "After the Congress administration takes power, Rs 1 lakh would be credited to every woman's account, as promised in our platform. Those who have two wives will receive Rs 2 lakhs," Bhuria, the party's Lok Sabha candidate from Ratlam, said at a rally in Sailana before he and the audience burst into laughter.

    He made these statements in front of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and the party's state unit president, Jitu Patwari. According to the Congress platform, women would get Rs 8,500 per month under the Mahalaxmi plan till they are no longer classified as below the poverty line (BPL).

    During the rally, Patwari backed Bhuria for his remarks and called it a "terrific announcement". "Bhuria ji has made a terrific announcement just now that a person with two wives will get double (of the Rs 1 lakh financial aid)," he said.

    Bhuria is a Union minister for tribal affairs in the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. The ruling BJP responded sharply to his statements, requesting that the Election Commission take action against the 73-year-old politician.

    Last Updated May 10, 2024, 1:13 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress in conspiracy to eliminate Hindu faith, give job quotas to Muslims': PM Modi at Nandurbar rally AJR

    'Congress in conspiracy to eliminate Hindu faith, give job quotas to Muslims': PM Modi

    Jesna missing case: Thiruvananthapuram court orders further investigation rkn

    Jesna missing case: Thiruvananthapuram court orders further investigation

    We don't involve ourselves in elections US rejects Russia's allegation of interference in LS polls (WATCH) snt

    'We don't involve ourselves in elections': US rejects Russia's allegation of interference in LS polls (WATCH)

    Thiruvananthapuram Mayor-KSRTC driver row: Police interrogate conductor Subin over missing memory card from bus anr

    Thiruvananthapuram Mayor-KSRTC driver row: Police interrogate conductor over missing memory card from bus

    Narendra Dabholkar murder: 2 accused sent to life imprisonment, 3 others acquitted gcw

    Narendra Dabholkar murder: 2 accused sent to life imprisonment, 3 others acquitted

    Recent Stories

    Congress in conspiracy to eliminate Hindu faith, give job quotas to Muslims': PM Modi at Nandurbar rally AJR

    'Congress in conspiracy to eliminate Hindu faith, give job quotas to Muslims': PM Modi

    20 years of Shahid Kapoor: 7 memorable roles played by the actor ATG

    20 years of Shahid Kapoor: 7 memorable roles played by the actor

    JioCinema Murder In Mahim LEAKED: Ashutosh Rana, Vijay Raaz's crime-thriller series on torrent sites RBA

    JioCinema's Murder In Mahim LEAKED: Ashutosh Rana, Vijay Raaz's crime-thriller series on torrent sites

    Drishyam to Andhadhun: 7 Bollywood murder mystery films you must watch ATG

    Drishyam to Andhadhun: 7 Bollywood murder mystery films you must watch

    Which mountain grows an inch taller each year? RKK

    Which mountain grows an inch taller each year?

    Recent Videos

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan Exclusive Interview anr

    Pawan Kalyan EXCLUSIVE! 'Popularity as an actor cannot just translate politically... I gave myself 25 years'

    Video Icon
    AstraZeneca Vaccine Controversy: Covishield has saved lives; there is no need to panic, says top doctor

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Covishield has saved lives; there is no need to panic...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon