Meghalaya becomes ninth state to withdraw general consent to CBI

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-ruled state of Meghalaya has become the ninth state in the country to withdraw consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The move comes despite the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party being a part of the BJP’s National Democratic Alliance.

Except Mizoram, all other states that have withdrawn consent to the CBI are ruled by Opposition parties.

The central probe agency comes under the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act which requires states to give the agency a general consent to act. This is because public order and police are under the purview of state governments.

The withdrawal of consent means that the agency will not be able to investigate any case in the state without the state government’s permission. The CBI will now require permission of the Meghalaya government to conduct any future investigation in the state.

Earlier, besides Mizoram, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Kerala had withdrawn consent to the central probe agency.

All Opposition states have withdrawn consent alleging that the CBI is not fair and impartial in its probe and has become a tool in the hands of the Centre to target Opposition leaders.

According to sources, 150 requests for investigations into various cases in these eight states are pending, top agency officials told to the parliamentary panel. These cases include bank fraud, cheating, forgery and misuse of funds, said sources.

The withdrawal of the consent to CBI in Meghalaya comes in the backdrop of allegations of corruption against James P K Sangma, the brother of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. James was accused of being involved in massive corruption in the implementation of the Soubhagya Scheme in the state, with the Congress demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged scam. The scheme aims at providing electricity connections to all households, urban and rural, in the country.

The consent of the state government can be either be case-specific or general. A “general consent” is normally given by states to help the CBI in seamless investigation of cases of corruption against central government employees in their states.