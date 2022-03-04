Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meghalaya becomes ninth state to withdraw general consent to CBI

    The withdrawal of consent means that the agency will not be able to investigate any case in the state without the state government’s permission.
     

    Meghalaya becomes ninth state to withdraw general consent to CBI-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Shillong, First Published Mar 4, 2022, 1:45 PM IST

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-ruled state of Meghalaya has become the ninth state in the country to withdraw consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The move comes despite the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party being a part of the BJP’s National Democratic Alliance.

    Except Mizoram, all other states that have withdrawn consent to the CBI are ruled by Opposition parties.

    The central probe agency comes under the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act which requires states to give the agency a general consent to act. This is because public order and police are under the purview of state governments.  

    The withdrawal of consent means that the agency will not be able to investigate any case in the state without the state government’s permission. The CBI will now require permission of the Meghalaya government to conduct any future investigation in the state.

    Earlier, besides Mizoram, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Kerala had withdrawn consent to the central probe agency.

    All Opposition states have withdrawn consent alleging that the CBI is not fair and impartial in its probe and has become a tool in the hands of the Centre to target Opposition leaders.

    According to sources, 150 requests for investigations into various cases in these eight states are pending, top agency officials told to the parliamentary panel. These cases include bank fraud, cheating, forgery and misuse of funds, said sources.

    The withdrawal of the consent to CBI in Meghalaya comes in the backdrop of allegations of corruption against James P K Sangma, the brother of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. James was accused of being involved in massive corruption in the implementation of the Soubhagya Scheme in the state, with the Congress demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged scam. The scheme aims at providing electricity connections to all households, urban and rural, in the country.

    The consent of the state government can be either be case-specific or general. A “general consent” is normally given by states to help the CBI in seamless investigation of cases of corruption against central government employees in their states.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2022, 1:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia-Ukraine war: Body takes up more space in aircraft' says BJP MLA on Indian student killed in Ukraine-adt

    'Body takes up more space in aircraft', says BJP MLA on Indian student killed in Ukraine

    Explosion in Bihar's Bhagalpur deaths injuries reported

    Explosion in Bihar's Bhagalpur; 10 dead, many injured

    Russia Ukraine war Do s and dont s in case of nuclear disaster gcw

    Russia-Ukraine war: Do's and dont's in case of nuclear disaster

    Meet Priya Rajan Chennai s youngest woman mayor adt

    Meet Priya Rajan, Chennai's youngest woman mayor

    Indians can get their pets back from Ukraine as well; it is a one-time relaxation

    Indians can get their pets back from Ukraine as well; it is a one-time relaxation

    Recent Stories

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22: Virat Kohli completes 8000 Test runs in 100th Test; fans celebrate-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22: Kohli completes 8,000 Test runs in 100th Test; fans celebrate

    Russia Ukraine war Moscow ready with 130 buses to evacuate Indian students others gcw

    Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow ready with 130 buses to evacuate Indian students, others

    Russia-Ukraine war: Body takes up more space in aircraft' says BJP MLA on Indian student killed in Ukraine-adt

    'Body takes up more space in aircraft', says BJP MLA on Indian student killed in Ukraine

    Explosion in Bihar's Bhagalpur deaths injuries reported

    Explosion in Bihar's Bhagalpur; 10 dead, many injured

    Jalsa Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah set to show their women power, watch RCB

    Jalsa: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah set to show their women power, watch

    Recent Videos

    WHO flies down life-saving aid for Ukraine from Dubai

    WHO flies down life-saving aid for Ukraine from Dubai

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin Fc vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Still a game to go, ATKMB can't think of semis yet - Roy Krishna on CFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Still a game to go, ATKMB can't think of semis yet - Krishna

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Match Highlights (Game 105): ATKMB confirms semis spot with 1-0 win vs CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 105): ATKMB confirms semis spot with 1-0 win vs CFC

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Not the time to play politics, Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: 'Not the time to play politics', Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition

    Video Icon
    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: The numbers and stats involving India-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup: The numbers and stats involving India

    Video Icon