Sanjiv Kapoor appointed new Chief Executive Officer Of Jet Airways

Sanjiv Kapoor has been named CEO of Jet Airways, with his appointment taking effect on April 4.

Jet Airways has appointed Sanjiv Kapoor as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective from April 4, as the airline prepares to resume operations this summer.

The appointment of Kapoor is the second significant announcement after Jet Airways named captain PP Singh, the former Indian Air Force (IAF) squadron leader and Nepal Airlines Corporation executive, as its latest accountable manager, replacing the previous Sudhir Gaur. His appointment comes days after the airline named former Sri Lankan Airlines CEO Vipula Gunatileka as its chief financial officer.

Sanjiv Kapoor is a travel industry veteran with over two decades of experience in the airline industry. Kapoor has worked as a management consultant and investment advisor in the aviation space with airlines in Asia, Europe, and the United States. Currently, Kapoor is the president of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts has previously worked in various capacities for budget carriers SpiceJet and GoAir and full-service carrier Vistara.

The Jalan Kalrock consortium promoted Jet Airways, which hasn't flown since April 17, 2019, and is expected to resume operations this summer.

While talking to PTI, lead partner of the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium and proposed non-executive chairman of Jet Airways, Murari Lal Jalan, said that he believes in investing in human capital. Having Kapoor as the new CEO and Vipula as the CFO, Jet Airways can restore its lost glory and exceed everyone's expectations, he added.

As per Jalan, Kappor will direct Jet Airways to become India's most favoured full-service carrier.

As per PTI, Kapoor stated that even though Jet Airways has been out of business for three years, it continues to have a solid fan base of dedicated consumers who miss it every day and eagerly await its return. Kapoor added that he is looking forward to leading the charge in rebuilding Jet Airways as the most favoured customer-oriented airline in the digital age.

