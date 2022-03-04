Defence Expo 2022 postponed due to 'logistical problems'

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 4, 2022, 2:46 PM IST

    In an unprecedented step, India has postponed the Defence Expo 2022 which wad to be held in Gujarat from March 10.

    A defence ministry spokesperson cited logistical problems being faced by participants as the reason for the postponement.

    "The Defence Expo 2022 proposed to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from March 10 till March 14 is postponed due to logistics problems being experienced by participants. The new dates will be communicated in due course," Defence Ministry spokesperson A Bharat Bhushan Babu said in a tweet.

    The event is being rescheduled barely a week before it was to be held. It has been learnt that the Russian invasion of Ukraine and deepening crisis could have been other reasons for postponing the 12th edition of DefExpo-2022. It was for the first time that Gujarat is organising this event.

    Through DefExpo-2022, the Narendra Modi government had been hoping to build upon the vision to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' or self-reliance in defence and reach a five billion-dollar defence export target by 2024. 

    DefExpo-2022's objective is to make India a major destination of land, naval, air and homeland security systems and defence engineering. Keeping with future warfare in mind, the thrust of the exhibition was on recognizing the impact of disruptive technologies on conflicts and their consequent impact on the equipment and platforms required.

    The last edition of the Defence Expo had seen the participation of 70 nations with the presence of Defence Ministers of 40 different countries. Over 12 lakh people visited the event and 200 partnerships were forged during the event that provided a tremendous boost and visibility to the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor. The exhibition venue was spread over 75,000 square metres, with the participation of more than 1,000 exhibitors. 

