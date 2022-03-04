Indians can get their pets back from Ukraine as well; it is a one-time relaxation

The Union government has expanded the scope of Operation Ganga to include not just Indians stranded in neighbouring countries of Ukraine but also their 4-legged friends.

The Union government has expanded the scope of Operation Ganga to include not just Indians stranded in neighbouring countries of Ukraine but also their 4-legged friends.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying had issued a special advisory on February 28 allowing Indian nationals to bring along their pets from Ukraine.

The advisory states that in light of the unique and extraordinaryr situation in war-hit Ukraine wherein pre-export requisite formalities to export of pets into India may not be fulfilled, the import of pet dogs and cats along with stranded Indians being rescued by the government of India, is being facilitated as 'one-time' relaxation.

The conditions for evacuating pets include:

* Individuals have to give a declaration that the pet has been residing with them since at least one month.

* The owner has to show the pet vaccination history. Any vaccination which is due or delayed by not more than 15 days are also considered.

* If the pet dog or cat has been lifted from any of the countries neighbouring Ukraine, owners have to get the pet checked by a veternarian.

* Any pets imported without health or vaccination certificate shall be quarantined by the Animal Quarantine and Certification services for a period of 30 days. The cost of the quarantine period shall be borne by the owner.

* If the pet owner is tested positive for Covid-19 after entering India, the pets shall be tested during post-import quarantine.

The Animal Husbandry and Dairying department advisory came after some people complained about extensive documentation and procedural delays in this regard.