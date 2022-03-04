Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: Defeat ‘ghor pariwarwadis’ (SP) and mafias again, asserts PM Modi in Mirzapur

    “When these ‘Pariwarwadis’ were in power, they used to put obstacles in whatever work we used to bring for the development of UP. These Pariwarwadis didn’t let the poor, marginalised section develop,” PM Modi said.

    UP Election 2022: Defeat ghor pariwarwadis (SP) and mafias again, asserts PM Modi in Mirzapur-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mirzapur, First Published Mar 4, 2022, 4:04 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the public meeting in Mirzapur on Friday took a jibe at the Samajwadi Party saying ‘Pariwarwadis’ (SP) created roadblocks to the development in Uttar Pradesh when the Akhilesh Yadav’s government ruled the state. The address comes as voting for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election is slated to take place on March 7.

    “When these ‘Pariwarwadis’ were in power, they used to put obstacles in whatever work we used to bring for the development of UP. These Pariwarwadis didn’t let the poor, marginalised section develop,” PM Modi said.

    “It’s my resolution that every poor should have their own house. They (SP) have built only 800 houses for the poor in Mirzapur, but in the last 5 years our govt has built 28,000 houses for people of Mirzapur,” he further said.   

    Also watch: UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi’s roadshow in Varanasi

    PM Modi said that Uttar Pradesh has voted overwhelmingly for the good governance of the BJP and NDA in the six phases of polling held so far.

    “Now it is the turn of Mirzapur, Bhadohi, and the entire Purvanchal region. Defeat the ‘ghor pariwarwadis’ (dynasts) and mafias again in a resounding manner,” PM Modi asserted.

    “Uttar Pradesh constantly needs leadership which is honest. Uttar Pradesh needs leadership who knows how to work hard day and night for development,” PM Modi added.

    Also read: UP Election 2022: 'I am not scared', says Mamata Banerjee after attack in Varanasi

    PM Modi said that the Indian government is working day and night to bring all citizens, including students, stranded in Ukraine. “With ‘Operation Ganga’, we have brought thousands of children safely from Ukraine,” he said while addressing an election rally in Mirzapur.

    Talking about the situation in view of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the Prime Minister said, “the whole world is in a very critical period of this century. The pandemic, the unrest, the uncertainty is affecting many countries of the world today.”

    During Covid our citizens were struck across the world and we launched ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ to bring them back. Now under ‘Operation Ganga’, we’re evacuating students stuck in Ukraine and have brought thousands of citizens back to India, PM Modi stated. 

    Also read: UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath confident of winning over 80 per cent of seats

    Also read: Yogi Adityanath says its time to decide between BJP, terror-supporting people

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2022, 4:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022 updates key announcements highlights gcw

    Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022 updates: 30,000 new jobs to be created, pension age limit reduced

    Sanjiv Kapoor appointed new Chief Executive Officer Of Jet Airways-adt

    Sanjiv Kapoor appointed new Chief Executive Officer Of Jet Airways

    Karnataka Budget 2022 updates key announcements highlights gcw

    Karnataka Budget 2022 updates: Rs 1,000 crore for Mekedatu Project, no hike in taxes

    Senior Advocate Aman Lekhi tenders resignation as Additional Solicitor General of India-dnm

    Senior Advocate Aman Lekhi tenders resignation as Additional Solicitor General of India

    Defence Expo 2022 postponed due to 'logistical problems'

    Defence Expo 2022 postponed due to 'logistical problems'

    Recent Stories

    Udit Narayan son Aditya Narayan becomes father to baby girl drb

    Udit Narayan’s son Aditya Narayan becomes father to baby girl

    Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022 updates key announcements highlights gcw

    Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022 updates: 30,000 new jobs to be created, pension age limit reduced

    I am a proud Ukrainian Mila Kunis gets emotional raises 3 million to help Ukraine RCB

    ‘I am a proud Ukrainian’, Mila Kunis gets emotional, raises $3 million to help Ukraine

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022, New Zealand vs West Indies/Windies: WI upsets NZ in last-over thriller; fans stunned-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: WI upsets NZ in last-over thriller; fans stunned

    Sanjiv Kapoor appointed new Chief Executive Officer Of Jet Airways-adt

    Sanjiv Kapoor appointed new Chief Executive Officer Of Jet Airways

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi’s roadshow in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Syed Sabir Pasha-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Pasha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on CFC success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Ferrando

    Video Icon
    WHO flies down life-saving aid for Ukraine from Dubai

    WHO flies down life-saving aid for Ukraine from Dubai

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin Fc vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Still a game to go, ATKMB can't think of semis yet - Roy Krishna on CFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Still a game to go, ATKMB can't think of semis yet - Krishna

    Video Icon