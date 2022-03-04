UP Election 2022: Defeat ‘ghor pariwarwadis’ (SP) and mafias again, asserts PM Modi in Mirzapur

“When these ‘Pariwarwadis’ were in power, they used to put obstacles in whatever work we used to bring for the development of UP. These Pariwarwadis didn’t let the poor, marginalised section develop,” PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the public meeting in Mirzapur on Friday took a jibe at the Samajwadi Party saying ‘Pariwarwadis’ (SP) created roadblocks to the development in Uttar Pradesh when the Akhilesh Yadav’s government ruled the state. The address comes as voting for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election is slated to take place on March 7.

“It’s my resolution that every poor should have their own house. They (SP) have built only 800 houses for the poor in Mirzapur, but in the last 5 years our govt has built 28,000 houses for people of Mirzapur,” he further said.

PM Modi said that Uttar Pradesh has voted overwhelmingly for the good governance of the BJP and NDA in the six phases of polling held so far.

“Now it is the turn of Mirzapur, Bhadohi, and the entire Purvanchal region. Defeat the ‘ghor pariwarwadis’ (dynasts) and mafias again in a resounding manner,” PM Modi asserted.

“Uttar Pradesh constantly needs leadership which is honest. Uttar Pradesh needs leadership who knows how to work hard day and night for development,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi said that the Indian government is working day and night to bring all citizens, including students, stranded in Ukraine. “With ‘Operation Ganga’, we have brought thousands of children safely from Ukraine,” he said while addressing an election rally in Mirzapur.

Talking about the situation in view of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the Prime Minister said, “the whole world is in a very critical period of this century. The pandemic, the unrest, the uncertainty is affecting many countries of the world today.”

During Covid our citizens were struck across the world and we launched ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ to bring them back. Now under ‘Operation Ganga’, we’re evacuating students stuck in Ukraine and have brought thousands of citizens back to India, PM Modi stated.

